China sends sidelined Xi official to visit protest-hit Iran





China has sent an official who was recently dismissed from the top echelons of power to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a sign that Beijing is keeping its distance from the Middle Eastern nation as it faces widespread unrest. Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua met Raisi in Tehran on Tuesday, the official Xinhua news agency reported – a meeting that came a day after Iran hanged a second person following long-running protests. date triggered by the death of a woman in police custody. Hu’s visit comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia last week in a sign of deepening ties with another major regional partner. Xi did not stop in Iran, unlike a previous regional tour in 2016, and the trip was heavily criticized by Iranian lawmakers and officials. They condemned a joint statement by China and the Gulf countries made during Xi’s visit that referred to Tehran’s “regionally destabilizing activities”, its nuclear program and its “support for terrorist and sectarian groups”, all words reflecting the long-standing views of the Gulf. Aspects of Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia have caused “discontent” within the Iranian government, Raisi told Hu on Tuesday, the official Islamic Republic News Agency reported. Raisi “asked for compensation” for the joint statement, he said, without giving further details. The joint statement also pledged to support UAE efforts to open formal talks on the sovereignty of three Persian Gulf islands that have been ruled by Iran since 1971, a particularly sensitive topic for Tehran. China is a vital trading partner for Iran as it remains the only customer for heavily sanctioned US oil exports. It is also one of the main negotiating powers in stalled talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Hu told Iranian officials that China “will not waver in its determination to develop its comprehensive strategic partnership”, Xinhua reported. “China firmly supports Iran in opposing outside interference and safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity,” he said, quoting Hu. Some moderate Iranian newspapers reacted to Xi’s visit and the joint statement by questioning Iran’s dependence on China. One publication – Arman-e Emrooz – even expressed support for Taiwan independence in a front-page headline. The Islamic Republic is currently plagued by anti-government protests that pose a major challenge to its theocratic leadership. A crackdown by authorities sparked widespread condemnation and punishment from the West. China has also faced strong levels of public dissent recently over its Covid Zero policy, including rare calls for Xi to step down. He responded to the protests by quickly dismantling essential elements of the strategy. The Xinhua report did not mention the protests in Iran, which erupted in September when Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested for allegedly flouting Islamic dress codes, died in the custody of so-called Islamic police. manners. London-based rights group Amnesty International said last week that it had identified 44 children killed by Iranian security forces during the unrest. “The internal situation is Iran’s internal affair,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Wednesday at a regular press briefing in Beijing, adding that he would not comment further. this subject. He avoided asking whether China was considering altering its diplomacy with Iran. Hu was once seen as a potential leader of China, but failed to retain a Politburo seat or secure a promotion at a two-decade ruling Communist Party congress in October that saw Xi pack key decision-making bodies with allies. China itself saw its most widespread protests in decades late last month. These protests were largely focused on Xi’s tough policy to contain Covid-19, although some people called on Xi to step down after a decade in power.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stripes.com/theaters/asia_pacific/2022-12-14/china-xi-official-iran-visit-8417743.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos