Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the centenary celebrations of the birth of Pramukh Swami today | Ahmedabad News





AHMEDABAD: Preparations for the month of celebration of the centenary of Pramuk Swami Maharaj former spiritual leader of the BAPS sect of Swaminarayan Sampradaya, received the finishing touches from some 80,000 volunteers on Tuesday at the 600-acre site on SP Ring Road. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the “Pramukh Swami Nagar” on Wednesday in the presence of the spiritual leader of the sect Mahant Swami. The premises will be open to worshipers and visitors from Dec. 15 to Jan. 15, officials said.

In an official press release, the PM Office (PMO) states: “His Holiness Pramuk Swami Maharaj was a guide and guru who touched countless lives across India and the world. He was widely respected and admired as a great spiritual leader. His life was dedicated to the service of spirituality and humanity. As leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, he inspired countless cultural, social and spiritual initiatives, bringing comfort and care to millions.”

Organizers told TOI that some of the event’s attractions include a 30-foot tall idol of Pramukh Swami, a replica of Akshardham, a light garden, five exhibition pavilions, Bal Nagari (Kids City), seven doors adorned with idols of saints from across India, and daily discourses and discussions ranging from law and religion to medicine and philosophy, among others.

“This is the true culmination of Bapa’s centenary celebration by hundreds of thousands of people around the world. He touched so many lives, and so the whole organization is run by the volunteers who pay their respects to him. Hundreds of NRIs are expected to arrive by the end of December,” one organizer said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/city/ahmedabad/pm-narendra-modi-to-inaugurate-birth-centenary-celebrations-of-pramukh-swami-today/amp_articleshow/96212543.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos