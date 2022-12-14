Mary Trump denounces GOP support for her uncle, ex-President Donald Trump





Like many people across the country, Mary Trump is feeling a kind of deja vu when her uncle, former President Donald Trump, announced he was running for president for the third time.

His announcement, like the first in 2015, came amid skepticism from his own political party and others.

“Unfortunately, we can never count him,” she told Sam Rubin of KTLA 5. “We have to remember that one of the reasons we are in this position is that he was never held responsible for nothing. So he’s still able to go out there and do everything he did six years ago.

When it comes to her famous uncle and his followers, she doesn’t mince words. She offered this message to those who liked the politics of the ex-president, but not his personality.

Trump sues niece, NY Times, over records behind 2018 tax story

“I would ask them to rethink their own view of the appropriate policy for this country. Donald’s administration has done a lot of damage, but he couldn’t have done it without the entire Republican Party,” she explained. “We have to be very honest about how dangerous the big lie is and how dangerous it is to normalize some of Donald’s behaviors, like inciting an insurrection, for example. I think it’s important that we continue to have conversations and try to work out our differences. But sometimes it’s enough to point out when good is good and bad is bad.

Trump is not into politics itself; she is actually a psychologist by training. She is also a bestselling author. In 2020, she published the famous book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man”.

Mary Trump, on a publicity tour for a revealing book about her uncle, calls on the president to resign

Now she’s taking on the podcast world with “The Mary Trump Show.” She uses the platform to have “long conversations” with people she admires and those she considers experts in their field. The show covers a variety of topics like history, arts and, of course, politics.

However, because of her last name, a lot of people want to talk about one thing.

“I have to be completely honest, I would be more than happy if we didn’t have to talk about Donald anymore. But, he continues to be relevant in the politics of this country,” she lamented. much more interested in the state of democracy and politics in general, so this is a great opportunity for me to have conversations that have nothing to do with my family.

In some of her episodes, she calls upon her team known as the “Nerd Avengers”.

“A few months ago I decided to add another show during the week. I started having small three-person panels, and then I thought it would be so much better and more fun to have the same group of people come week after week, so everyone could be really comfortable with each other and let listeners and viewers know what to expect,” she said of her band of Danielle Moodie, Jen Taub and Adam Parkhomenko.

You can watch “The Mary Trump Show” on YouTube or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts.

She’s hosting an in-person edition of her podcast at LA’s Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth on Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. The event is currently sold out.

Close Modal Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/entertainment/mary-trump-slams-gops-support-of-her-uncle-talks-upcoming-live-show-in-l-a/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos