Reviews | Xi Jinpings Covid crisis is really an opportunity
The public discontent expressed in bold protests last month against China’s containment policies represents the biggest domestic crisis President Xi Jinping has faced in his decade in office. His government quickly quashed the protests. It would be tempting to see things now as a slow standoff between a restless population and an inflexible authoritarian government. But the Communist Party’s relationship with the Chinese people is more complex than that.
As abruptly as it cracked down on protesters, Mr Xi’s government essentially gave in to their main demand, backing away from its unpopular zero Covid strategy in a startling display of responsiveness. More work is needed to put this episode behind him, but Mr. Xi now has the opportunity to rewrite the social contract that governs China, the implicit bargain under which the people accept autocracy in exchange for stability and prosperity.
He could learn from Deng Xiaoping, a master of maximizing the political potential of the crisis. When Mr. Deng returned to power in the late 1970s after the death of Mao Zedong, the Communist Party faced an existential crisis: Maos’ despotic rule had impoverished China and devastated the party. Mr. Deng seized the moment, abandoning Maos’ fantasies of a communist nirvana in favor of political stability and improved living standards. The parties’ pact with the people has been redrawn.
By the early 1990s, China’s ruling elites were again demoralized and directionless. The crackdown on the 1989 pro-democracy protests in Beijing had tarnished the parties’ image, and in December 1991 the Soviet Union collapsed. Mr. Deng again turned the crisis into an opportunity. Just months after the Soviet collapse, the 87-year-old leader joined the party and breathed new life into market reforms. The decades of economic success that followed reaffirmed the mandate of the parties of heaven, the imperial age concept of a divine right to rule.
Mr. Deng had the advantage of exploiting crises of which others (Mao and the Soviets) were blamed. It will not be so easy for Mr. Xi to dissociate himself from a Covid policy in which he has invested heavily political capital but it stifled the economy and prompted the rare street protests. But he has an advantage of his own: At the Communist Party congress in October, Mr. Xi won a third term and piled the upper echelons of the party with his supporters. Recognizing a major political error will not endanger its political survival.
Mr. Xi has a strategic window to not only move away from zero Covid politics, but also from a personal style of government that has once again jeopardized party-people relations. Before Mr. Xi, this long-standing pact required the party to be meritocratic and administratively competent. Civil servants were promoted based on the economic performance of their cities and provinces, and channels, though limited, still existed through which citizens could voice their complaints. Lawyers, journalists and activists enjoyed greater freedom to challenge local authorities who governed poorly or abused power.
Mr. Xi has walked away from all of this. He inherited the reins a decade ago with the economy booming but the ruling party tarnished by corruption and environmental devastation. He tackled these issues and prioritized ideological loyalty over economic development and administrative competence. Political indoctrination reminiscent of the Mao era has returned, and the government has become less sympathetic to the private sector. Fearing color revolutions and popular protests in the name of democracy, Xi has imposed the toughest social controls and censorship since Mao.
Protests in several cities in late November were, on the surface, directed against harsh and arbitrary tactics like relentless Covid lockdowns and testing. But other serious public concerns had been piling up for years: a slowing economy, soaring youth unemployment, a crisis in the housing sector, tightening social controls and a revival of communist ideology discredited by Mr. Xi. A lone protester expressed this disaffection in October, displaying anti-Xi banners in Beijing on the eve of the party congress with slogans such as We don’t want a cultural revolution! We want reform! phrases spoken the following month in street demonstrations.
Mr. Xi would be unwise to stick to his current ideological course of a state-dominated economy and absolute regime security. If he does, the Chinese economy will almost certainly underperform. Officials obsessed with loyalty to him can double down on ill-conceived policies that ignore public opinion, the very thing that sparked the protests. Mr. Xi’s assertive foreign policy will further alienate the West, and continued paranoia about hostile forces seeking to undermine China will lead to further crackdowns on an already weary public.
Instead, Mr. Xi should channel Mr. Deng. A good start would be to refocus on economic development and perhaps meet top entrepreneurs, some of whom have been detained or sidelined or kept a low profile in recent years as Mr. Xi removed the private sector. Stun Technology Cancellation regulations imposed over the past two years would also send a positive signal. Mr. Xi has indeed presented a ambitious project for deepening economic reform during his first year in office that called on market forces, rather than the state, to lead development. As its rhetoric and policies have veered left over the years, very little of this reform agenda has been implemented, but it is never too late and it is needed now.
The recent protests have also made it clear that the government needs to be more responsive. Restoring those limited channels that had allowed the public to question the policy that Mr. Xi has anything but close will help the party provide competent governance. The aspirations of members of China’s growing middle class may pose a long-term threat to one-party rule, but they prefer evolution, not revolution. Government incompetence and indifference, epitomized by zero Covid, could, however, radicalize them.
A return to Mr. Dengs’ pragmatism will only be credible if Mr. Xi listens to other party voices. Prior to taking power, the Communist Party observed a system of collective decision-making designed to balance the interests of its ruling factions. This often led to paralysis. But it has also helped the party avoid the kinds of major political missteps like zero Covid that come with one-man rule. Now fully in charge, Mr. Xi may find it unattractive to cede some power. But it can still allow more consultation in decision-making.
We don’t know if Mr. Xi thinks he needs to change course. But if he reads the recent protests correctly, he should realize that a renewed pact with the Chinese people may be essential to preserving his own heavenly mandate.
Minxin Pei is a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College. He is the author of the forthcoming book Guarding Dictatorship: Chinas Surveillance State. His research focuses on state surveillance and corruption in China.

