ASEAN and the EU strengthen their partnership





DEU countries wish to intensify their cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). At a summit in Brussels, heads of state and government from both sides agreed to further develop their strategic partnership based on international law, common interest and mutually beneficial cooperation. Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels. The European Commission has announced investments of ten billion euros in the region, which consists of ten countries with a total of 670 million inhabitants. The meeting in Brussels on the occasion of 45 years of relations also focused on strengthening business contacts, cooperation on energy transition and common interests in security policy. The EU and ASEAN formed a strategic partnership two years ago. The two confederations are challenged by the increasingly aggressive attitude of China, particularly in the South China Sea, where maritime borders are disputed. This affects not only ASEAN members such as Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines, but also the EU, which routes 40% of its trade through this region. In a joint statement, both parties affirm the right of free passage in the economic zones of neighboring countries and refer to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Based on them, an arbitral tribunal in The Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines in a lawsuit against China in 2016, but Beijing does not recognize the verdict. desire for new agreements The investments announced are also linked to China. They are part of the Global Gateway initiative, with which the EU wants to consolidate strategic partnerships and thwart China’s New Silk Road project. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that investments will also be made in secure digital submarine cables. The concern here is that China and Russia will tap into the data lines. Von der Leyen expressed a desire to conclude new free trade agreements with ASEAN countries. So far, there are agreements with Singapore and Vietnam. One is still the other side’s third largest trading partner, but it only accounts for 5% of total foreign trade. Our ultimate goal is an agreement between our regions, she said. However, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Junior has warned in Brussels that the EU must reduce its demands on trade deals to a level acceptable to ASEAN members. Brussels insists on far-reaching commitments in terms of labor law and environmental protection. According to EU officials, the most sensitive issue in the run-up to the meeting was the war in Ukraine. Laos, Thailand and Vietnam refrained from condemning Russia’s war of aggression at the UN General Assembly. That is why Wednesday’s final statement said most states had condemned the war in Ukraine. But there were also other views and assessments of the situation and the sanctions. Von der Leyen, in turn, pointed out that the ASEAN association had just concluded a cooperation agreement with Kyiv: This says more than a thousand words.

