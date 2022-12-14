Erdogan’s challengers’ political careers at risk after court ruling

Turkey on Wednesday condemned Istanbul’s top mayor for insulting election officials, jeopardizing his potential election bid against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
An Istanbul court sentenced Ekrem Imamoglu to two years and seven months in prison. If the verdict is upheld by the higher appeals courts, it will result in a political ban for Imamoglu, the most popular political figure who can challenge Erdogan in elections scheduled for June.
Until the higher courts decide on Wednesday’s verdict, Imamoglu remains the mayor.
Investors sold Turkish assets after the court ruling, with the benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 index closing down 3.6% on the day. The pound lost up to 0.2% against the US dollar. Five-year credit default swaps, which measure the cost of insuring against a possible default on Turkish debt, rose to 508, the biggest increase in more than a week.
The row between the mayor and the Turkish president dates back to the 2019 local elections, where Imamoglu took Turkey’s largest city from Erdogan in a landslide victory for the main opposition party, the CHP. Erdogan’s political rise had begun in the same city 25 years earlier and he took the electoral defeat in Istanbul personally.
Turkey’s Supreme Election Council has overturned Imamoglu’s first election victory amid strong influence from Erdogan’s aides. The mayor won the repeat vote with a landslide.
The latest court ruling will have a similar impact on public opinion, Imamoglu said.
The powers given to us by the nation cannot be taken away by a few. God willing, our fight will grow stronger, Halk TV quoted the mayor as saying.
Opposition rally
Opposition leaders, including CHP Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Iyi Meral Aksener parties, gave their full support to Imamoglu, who called for a rally outside the main municipal building in Istanbul’s Sarachane district.
Thousands of people showed up after Imamoglu’s call, waving Turkish flags and chanting slogans in favor of the mayor.
The verdict is aimed at preventing Imamoglu from running for president, said Nuri Kirik, 48, as he waited for Imamoglu to address the crowd.
The mayor is accused of insulting members of the electoral council for comments he made in November 2019, months after his victory against Erdogan. He denies any wrongdoing and accused the Turkish president of using the law as a weapon against his political opponents.
Those who canceled the March 31 elections are fools, Imamoglu said at the time, who were seen by authorities as an insult to election commission judges.
And after
The Istanbul Municipal Council of Municipalities, dominated by Erdogans’ ruling AK party, will elect a new mayor unless Imamoglu’s conviction is overturned.
Imamoglu remains a popular political figure nationally and is seen by credible pollsters as having a real chance of defeating Erdogan should he run for president. That said, the mayor refrained from explicitly expressing such ambitions.
Turkey’s opposition alliance has yet to announce a common candidate for the elections scheduled for six months.
The president intensifies the pressure on the opposition before the vote.
Earlier this year, a high appeals court upheld a nearly five-year prison sentence for another key CHP figure, Canan Kaftancioglu, accused of insulting Erdogan. Kaftancioglu was considered the architect of Imamoglu’s victory in Istanbul.
