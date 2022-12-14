Donald Trump should be in jail, not the White House, says Markey





In an extensive interview on Boston Public Radio on Wednesday, Senator Edward Markey made his thoughts about former President Donald Trump clear: He “should be in jail, not the White House.”

“I think the law should be obeyed, and this is a very important example to show that even a president is not immune from being sued if he has broken the law,” said Senator Markey. . “It’s a very important statement to make if [Special Counsel] Jack Smith and if the Department of Justice decides that sufficient evidence has been gathered to charge. »

The former president is currently under investigation for alleged attempts to alter Georgia’s 2020 election results and potential new charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising.

During last year’s attempted insurrection, some Trump supporters sought to exploit ambiguities in the Voter Count Act of 1887, arguing that objections to counting votes that day would allow the vice president to then-President Mike Pence to nullify some state election results.

In the wake of the attack, members of Congress rallied to clarify the vice president’s role in counting electoral votes through the Voter Count Reform Act, which Markey says will be incorporated into the this year’s omnibus spending bill.

“At the end of the day, we should just abolish the Electoral College,” he said. “It’s just such an old piece of political residue from our founding fathers that serves no purpose. We should just move on to becoming a democracy, where at the end of the day, it’s just a vote, a person they elect President of the United States.

“But until we can do that, we have to make sure that senators and members of the House, when counting the votes of the electoral colleges, do not have arbitrary decisions that are made to [eviscerate] what came from the states.”

On regulations for Twitter, TikTok and other tech giants

Last month, after Elon Musk’s tumultuous takeover of Twitter, Markey warned the billionaire to “fix [his] companies. Or Congress will.” The senator explained his request live, likening the need for technical regulations to the introduction of seat belt safety laws and traffic regulations.

“As [Musk] removes the guardrails, as it removes the safeguards, it’s becoming more and more of a dangerous place,” Markey said, citing an increase in hate speech and misinformation on Twitter since Musk took over.

And with TikTok facing increasing scrutiny from members of Congress, the platform could see similar regulations down the line.

“Whether it’s Twitter or TikTok, we have to make sure they’re safe, they can be trusted, they’re not compromised, that has to be our goal,” Markey said. “And if we can’t, we have to take the next step.”

“Due to the ultimate Chinese ownership of [TikTok]it’s something that we need to make sure it has safe and secure protections,” he said, noting that American children and teens face health and safety issues with “technologies directed towards the United States as well”.

Asked by co-host Jim Braude if members of Congress are up to tech regulations and their abilities to interview owners like Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, Markey declined to comment on “the tech savvy of my colleagues”.

“All you really need to know is how to ask the question, ‘Is there a safeguard here to ensure that children are not exploited? Mr. Zuckerberg, please explain what you are doing to make sure that’s the case,'” he said.

