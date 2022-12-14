Trump hits 7-year low in new national poll as Biden’s approval rises





About a month after the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign, former President Donald Trump’s standing with voters has hit its lowest point in more than seven years, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

According to the poll, only 31% of registered voters surveyed have a favorable opinion of Trump, compared to 59% who have an unfavorable opinion. It’s the lowest rating Trump has received since July 2015, shortly after he launched his first presidential bid, according to Quinnipiac.

Trump’s declining ratings were even worse among independent voters, the poll showed. Only 25% have a favorable opinion of him, compared to 62% who have an unfavorable opinion, the lowest rating for Trump among this group since Quinnipiac first asked the question in May 2015.

While 70% of Republican voters still hold a favorable view of Trump, 20% said they saw him in an unfavorable light, marking Trump’s weakest reading among voters in his party since March 2016, according to Quinnipiac.

The poll, which surveyed 1,456 registered voters from Thursday to Monday, has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

“Former President Trump’s post-presidential announcement numbers point in the wrong direction,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a news release. “You would have to go back at least six years to find him with less support from Republican, Independent and American voters as a whole.”

Meanwhile, the survey found that President Joe Biden’s jobs approval rating, although still underwater, had risen to its highest rating since September 2021.

Just 43% of respondents said they approved of Biden’s job, while 49% disapproved, an increase from last month’s Quinnipiac poll, which showed his job approval rating at 36% and disapproval at 55%. .

Biden, who beat Trump in 2020, has yet to announce whether he will run again in 2024, although he has signaled he would like a rematch from Trump. The majority of registered voters told Quinnipiac they would not like to see Trump or Biden as the 2024 presidential candidate.

Quinnipiac’s offer is the latest in a string of recent polls showing Trump’s support is fading or collapsing in the wake of November’s midterm elections. Trump has come under fire from some of his fellow Republicans after many of his hand-picked candidates lost high-profile races, helping Democrats expand their Senate majority in a cycle that was expected to favor the GOP.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rising Republican star who easily won re-election last month, has taken a significant lead over Trump in some early polls for the 2024 Republican primary.

A Wall Street Journal poll earlier Wednesday, for example, showed DeSantis beating Trump by double digits among likely GOP primary voters, 52% to 38%. The result, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 6 percentage points, came even as DeSantis has not announced a White House bid and has just signed another four-year term as governor. Quinnipiac’s latest poll did not ask respondents about DeSantis.

Asked for comment, a source close to Trump noted that a recent Morning Consult poll showed Trump holding the court in the lead, supported by 49% of potential GOP voters in the primaries, compared to 31% in favor of DeSantis.

Trump, who is so far the only major candidate to announce a 2024 presidential bid, has spent little, if any, time on the campaign trail. Instead, his last run for the White House was marked by controversy and loss: he suggested on social media that the Constitution could be terminated in order to return him to power, before backtracking on comments; he had dinner with Ye, the rapper who recently voiced a wide range of anti-Semitic remarks, and a white supremacist. His favorite candidate in the Georgia Senate race, Herschel Walker, lost to Senator Raphael Warnock in the December runoff election, and two affiliates of his business empire, the Trump Organization, have been convicted of crimes including of tax evasion.

In a social media post earlier Wednesday, Trump said he would make a “major announcement” on Thursday. The message was accompanied by a video of Trump saying, “America needs a superhero,” as well as a brief animation showing a cartoon version of Trump firing lasers from his eyes in front of the Trump Tower.

