Republican megadonor Thiel urges GOP to challenge China





Pierre Thiel. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images) GOP megadonor and tech billionaire Peter Thiel has urged Republicans to make China a bigger target as the party seeks a way forward after disappointing November midterm election results. There is by no means a simply neutral way to work with China, Thiel said in a speech at the Reagan Library on Tuesday, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s consolidation of power in the country. Thiel also criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his passive-aggressive nihilism in not presenting an agenda for the candidates. But he made no mention of Donald Trump. Thiel noted that the focus on fighting the Soviet Union helped unite different GOP factions during the Cold War, arguing that China could play a similar role for Republicans today. Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Andre Malerba/Bloomberg via Getty Images) It’s a very bad and very unhealthy codependent relationship, Thiel said of US-China relations. If you are in a very unhealthy codependent relationship, you should try to find ways to minimize it. The former Facebook board member has periodically asserted himself as a GOP power broker. He jokingly noted at the start of his speech that unlike other big names in the party who spoke at the library, from former Vice President Mike Pence to former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley , he cannot run for president in 2024 because he was born in Germany. The tech billionaire went 1-1 in the 2022 midterm elections. One of his proteges, Republican JD Vance, easily beat Democrat Tim Ryan to retain one of the US Senate seats. Ohio in Republican hands. But another Thiel protege, Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters, was unable to unseat incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. Thiel spent $32 million backing Vance, Masters, and others halfway through, often battling McConnell in the process. Earlier on Tuesday, McConnell repeated his criticism that quality of candidate cost Republicans control of the Senate, citing Masters, among others.

