Politics
Istanbul’s opposition mayor expelled from politics for ‘insulting’ regime officials
ISTANBUL, Turkey (AFP) — A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced the popular opposition mayor of Istanbul to nearly three years in prison in a politically motivated libel trial that bars him from running for office. the presidential election next June.
Ekrem Imamoglu’s team immediately vowed to appeal his conviction in a case stemming from a remark he made after defeating President’s ally Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a hugely contentious mayoral race in 2019.
Those sentenced to less than four years are rarely put behind bars in Turkey.
But his conviction for “insulting a public official” disqualifies the 52-year-old mayor – one of the brightest stars of Turkey’s main secular party – from politics for the duration of his sentence.
Imamoglu will continue to rule Turkey’s biggest and most legendary city as his appeal winds its way through the courts.
“The government resigns!” hundreds of Imamoglu supporters chanted outside the mayor’s office moments after the verdict was read.
“Imamoglu means freedom to me,” Istanbul housewife Firdevs Gulmez said as the crowd swelled into the thousands.
“We love him. We didn’t expect such a punishment,” the 55-year-old said.
Imamoglu seized the moment as he climbed atop a bus and addressed his supporters through a megaphone to huge cheers and waves of anti-government chanting.
“What happened here can happen to anyone,” he warned. “We will make those who condemned us regret what they did through the ballot box.”
The lawsuit centered on an offhand remark made by Imamoglu to reporters months after defeating Erdogan’s ally in a new election held after his first victory was overturned.
Officials report uncovering hundreds of thousands of ‘suspicious votes’ after Erdogan refused to acknowledge Imamoglu’s initial victory in a city he himself ruled before entering national politics a year ago. two decades.
The decision backfired on Erdogan’s Islamic-origin party.
Waves of protests and an outpouring of support from all political walks of life saw Imamoglu land a landslide victory in a new vote held in June.
Imamoglu let his frustration with the whole episode boil over a few months later by calling the people who canceled the first result “idiots”.
An Istanbul court sentenced Imamoglu to two years and seven and a half months in prison for defamation.
He also enforced a separate clause in the penal code that prohibits the mayor from engaging in politics.
Imamoglu’s impending disqualification comes as Turkey’s opposition parties are still squabbling over who should oppose Erdogan in the impending presidential vote.
Istanbul’s mayor is one of a handful of opposition leaders who polls suggest could beat Erdogan in a head-to-head race.
The head of Turkey’s MetroPoll research foundation, Ozer Sencar, said the decision threatened to hurt Erdogan by turning into a rallying cry for the opposition during the election campaign.
“This event could turn into a great opportunity for the opposition if they can take advantage of it,” Sencar said in a tweet.
‘Revenge’
Erdogan’s dominance over Turkish politics has been shaken by an economic crisis that has been compounded by his unconventional approach to interest rates.
But more recent polls show Erdogan’s ratings starting to pick up thanks to his widely praised handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
This puts even more pressure on the opposition to put aside personal rivalries in the election campaign.
Imamoglu’s CHP party is led by Kemal Kilicdaroglu – a left-wing former civil servant who generally scores poorly in opinion polls.
The CHP held roundtables with five small allies over a single candidate who would not split the anti-Erdogan vote.
Those talks have been mired in arguments over politics and general unease over lining up Kilicdaroglu instead of someone more likely to beat Erdogan.
Imamoglu appeared to be sensing a guilty verdict when he told reporters this week that Kilicdaroglu was the only candidate who could represent the CHP.
Kilicdaroglu blamed the verdict squarely on Erdogan.
“We see how the law is slaughtered, how the state has submitted to the will of one person, how justice has been corrupted, how revenge is carried out,” Kilicdaroglu said in a video message recorded during the meeting. on a business trip to Berlin.
” But do not worry. We will defend justice until the end,” he said before boarding an urgent flight to Istanbul.
