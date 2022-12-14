No justice for Paniai – Editorial





The acquittal last week of Major (retired) Isak Sattu of all charges in the deadly December 2014 shooting of civilians in the Papuan regency of Paniai came as no surprise. From the start, observers had doubted that justice could be served by the Makassar Human Rights Court in South Sulawesi, in part because Isak was the only person prosecutors had charged in the case. As a Papuan human rights activist said after the five judges delivered their three-to-two verdict on December 8, the trial was destined to fail. Isak was only a liaison officer with the military command of Paniai (Kodim) at the time of the shooting, which killed five people and injured 21 others. The bench nevertheless agreed that the incident, dubbed Bloody Paniai, was a gross violation of human rights. Security forces had opened fire on a crowd of demonstrators protesting against the alleged beating of a youth the day before by Indonesian military (TNI). But the fact that only Isak was tried shows that the procedure was only a formality, especially after President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo formed a team to settle past crimes against humanity primarily through ” non-judicial measures”. . Following its investigation into the Paniai shooting, the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) recommended that rank and file soldiers and their superiors bear responsibility for the tragedy. The commission interviewed two dozen witnesses, analyzed documents and visited the scene to determine to what extent the TNI had been involved in the incident. The inability of the attorney general’s office to bring all the alleged perpetrators of the Paniai shooting to justice is more than just a technical problem. There is an acute lack of political will not only from law enforcement but also from the government as a whole to address past human rights abuses. The Paniai shooting is only the fourth serious human rights crime to be heard in court in the country, following the 1999 atrocities in East Timor, the 1984 Tanjung Priok massacre and the Abepura incident, in Papua, 2000. In all the cases, all the defendants – military, police and civilians – were acquitted of all charges, either by the ad hoc Court of Human Rights or by the Supreme Court. There are many other cases that the state is reluctant to deal with, despite repeated pleas from Komnas HAM. The rights body’s list includes the 1965-66 communist purge, the 1998 Trisakti shooting and subsequent Jakarta riots, the Semanggi I incident in 1998 and Semanggi II in 1999. The commission also recorded a number of crimes against humanity in Papua except for the Paniai and Abepura Incidents. Isak’s not guilty verdict in the Paniai shooting is a grim reminder of the daunting challenges the nation faces in upholding human rights in accordance with the Constitution. The acquittal sent the message, loud and clear, that impunity will persist for years to come unless the AGO takes bold action – first challenging the verdict, then bringing to justice all those responsible for the tragedy.



