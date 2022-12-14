How Trump-backed candidates fared midterm





December 14, 2022, 4:32 p.m. UTC

By Bridget Bowman, Ben Kamisar and Alexandra Marquez

NBC News’ Decision Desk called the final House race of 2022 an exceptional one, which means there’s now a clear picture of how former President Donald Trump’s favorite candidates fared in mid -mandate.

Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s victory in an automatic recount helped lift Trump’s winning record to 199, while 34 of his favorite candidates lost their races, according to an analysis by NBC’s political unit. News. The Decision Desk did not project winners in 33 races featuring Trump-backed candidates.

While Trump’s winning record may seem overwhelming, his record becomes much more mixed against the backdrop that most Trump-backed candidates weren’t in competitive races, in part because many were incumbents in deeply Republican areas. .

Looking only at contests deemed competitive by NBC News’ political unit, based on the political dynamics of those races and ad spend, 46 of Trump’s candidates won and 33 lost. Of the 33 who lost, 32 of them echoed Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Trump found more success in home races than statewide contests with 164 winning their races, while 11 lost. One notable defeat was Republican Joe Kent, who lost a GOP-leaning House seat in Washington after defeating GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in a primary. Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after a crowd of the president’s former supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In the battle for the Senate, eight candidates with Trump’s endorsement lost their races, while 16 won. High-profile losses included battleground states that were critical to Republican efforts to overthrow the Senate, including the loss of Herschel Walkers in Georgia, the loss of Blake Masters in Arizona, the loss of Adam Laxalts in Nevada, and the loss of Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.

Trump-backed candidates have seen an even split in gubernatorial races, with 10 wins and 10 losses. But Trump-backed candidates have also resulted in GOP losses and failures to win top pickup opportunities. The Republicans lost control of the mansions of the governors of Massachusetts and Maryland, former state representatives Geoff Diehl and Del. Dan Cox losing those states respectively. Trump’s favorite candidates have also failed to topple governors’ mansions in key battlegrounds such as Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Ben Kamissar

Alexandra Marquez

