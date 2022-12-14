Iran continues to quietly respond to China over GCC statement

While China undermined Iran’s territorial integrity by signing a Gulf Cooperation Council declaration, Tehran used a soft tone to express its displeasure.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic was unhappy with Beijing’s stance and expected its ally to make up for it.

However, he stressed that the Chinese delegation’s visit to Iran is important for the development of mutual economic and trade cooperation.

In a statement last week during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Chinese side refers to three small islands in the Persian Gulf which Iran made its historic territory in 1971, but which the United Arab Emirates claim as its own.

The closing statement of the meeting attended by GCC dignitaries as well as Xi Jinping said: The leaders affirmed their support for all peaceful efforts, including the UAE initiative and efforts to reach a solution. peaceful to the three-island question; Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, through bilateral negotiations in accordance with the rules of international law, and to resolve this issue in accordance with international legitimacy.

Following the United Kingdom’s withdrawal of its forces from the region to give independence to the small Arab littoral emirates, Iran’s Mohammad Reza Shah decided to take control of the Great and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Mousa. The United Arab Emirates had just been formed and there was a serious political and military vacuum on the Arab side of the Persian Gulf.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua

In the wake of China’s stance, many Iranians on social media have harshly criticized their government for a major failure. They asked the mullahs’ regime what exactly was wrong to make its ally, China, agree to such a statement.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry held a meeting with the Chinese envoy to Tehran on Saturday to express its dissatisfaction with the statement, but unlike the language which it uses for Western countries, the Foreign Ministry did not use the term summons saying the Chinese diplomat was invited and refrained from using terms like protest or condemn.

It said on its website that the envoy had a visit with an Iranian official on Saturday, during which strong dissatisfaction with Tehran was expressed.

The regime’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, also came under fire after he said in a tweet that the islands are inseparable parts of Iran and part of our homeland’s eternal possessions. We strongly insist on the need to respect the territorial integrity of Iran.

Iranians on social media strongly criticized him saying he didn’t even dare to name China and asking why he only tweeted in Farsi this time when he used to tweet both in Farsi and Chinese to express support for China in Taiwan.

However, that was not the end of the story as China and the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council called for dialogue on the Irans destabilizing regional activities and support for terrorist and sectarian groups and illegal armed organizations, as well as its proliferation of ballistic missiles and drones.

The statement also stressed that the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program must be ensured, urging the Islamic Republic to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Again, Iran’s reaction was so mild when Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said it was surprising to see Iran-related clauses in the statement.

Hardliner Kayhan newspaper affiliated with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s office wroteon Sunday, The expansion of ties between Beijing and Riyadh is more of a strategic challenge to unchallenged US dominance than a challenge to Iran. He added that China was entering an area that has always been considered Washington’s backyard.

The state-run Iran Daily also claimed in his Sunday editorial that China and Russia have no other alternative in their regional policy than Iran asserting that the relations between Beijing and the Arab states will lead to the realization of the interests of the Islamic republics.

However, Nusratullah Tajik, Iran’s former ambassador to Jordan says a website Sunday the Chinese made it clear to us that they did not agree with our anti-American approaches.

We should not rely too much on China as it might use or even abuse Iran’s anti-US policy, he added.