TED NUGENT Receives ‘Great American Defender Of Freedom’ Award From DONALD TRUMP





Ted Nugent performed the National Anthem and received the “Great American Defender Of Freedom” award from former US President Donald Trump at the American Freedom Tour Winter Gala at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, in Florida on December 1. Photos from the event can be found below.

The outspoken conservative rocker opened up about the award during the latest episode of “The Nightly Nuge,” a news-style music video in which he offers his take on what’s happening in our world each night. Speaking to co-host Keith Mark, Ted said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “This was given to me by the great President Donald Trump, and it says here: ‘The Great American Defender Of Freedom Award”. “American Freedom Tour”. “Ted Nugent”. And so I accept this, Keith, on your behalf, because you are a freedom fighter, and my whole team, and my wife Shemane, my children, who stand up against the lie, the scam, the joke of the peer pressure, God made us individuals.

“So here at ‘The Nightly Nuge’, I accept this on behalf of all who watch and celebrate ‘The Nightly Nuge’ where truth, logic and common sense are the wind under the eagle’s wings” , he continued. “And if we’re not fighting evil, if ‘I’m not in politics’, you’re literally fueling evil. In 2022, if you’re not against the Nancy Pelosis and Joe Bidens and the Hunter Bidens and the Erics Holders and the Barack Obamas and the Hillary Clintons, if you’re not against them, then Satan And that’s harsh, harsh terminology if you’re with the Democrats and you think men should destroy world sports records hard won over women, and if you think fat, evil, satanic men should be able to hobble kids at a drag queen event, then you’re on the side of evil. You must be in politics.

Nugent previously opened up about his admiration for America’s 45th President in an October 2020 interview with InfoWars’ “The Alex Jones Show,” hosted by famed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. At the time, he said: “I kneel before the altar of this great man. He does miracle after miracle. He truly touches the heart and soul and represents the hearts and souls of America’s finest families. Just praise God for that, it’s one of those moments of divine intervention, like the founding fathers, believe me when I tell you that.

“I was so humbled and honored to spend time with the great man,” Ted continued. “There’s something very spiritual about this crazy guy. I say ‘crazy’ he’s crazy like you, he’s crazy like me, he’s crazy like that welder, I know that no matter what job welding you have, he shows up early and he welds something that will never break, and then he goes to his next welding job, and he leaves a vapor trail of high energy, positive spirit.

“The energy of this president As the founding fathers defined the history of slavery and tyranny and kings and emperors and despots, it was divine intervention, Alex. And I witnessed this great Commander-in-Chief Donald J. Trump, and he goes from rally to rally, and he gets up there with piss and vinegar and vigor and vigor. You should see the twinkle in the eyes of that man.”

Nugent went on to say that Trump’s appeal lies in his image as a bold, no-BS boss who tells it like it is and gets a fair deal.

“Here’s the bottom line: The most admirable attribute of a human being is credibility,” Ted said. “If you believe this man, you believe he believes what he says and represents your beliefs, that identifies President Donald J. Trump. This man just wants to renegotiate global contracts for the benefit of the United States. He wants the United States to be the winner. He wants to have fair deals, and he wants to have fair trade. He wants to enjoy the United States of America, because it is the last best place. If we give it away to monsters like [Nancy] Pelosi and [Joe] Biden and [Kamala] Harris, if we give them the floor, we are Venezuela overnight.”

Nugent added: “[Trump] sees the threats to the American dream. He sees the oath violated by the elect who have turned the corner to delinquency, from [Barack] Obama to [Eric] Holder at [Loretta] Lynch to Lois Lerner to Adam Schiff, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, we run through the list of these gangsters. I mean it’s MS-13, Black Lives Matter, Antifa in the Democrat Party [Trump] sees the threats to America and he’s going to use every trick, every trick, every law he can to stop the Marxists. He saves his family from the wolves. That’s his motivation.”

A former board member of the National Rifle Association, Nugent has drawn heavy criticism for his past controversial remarks, including telling then-President Barack Obama to “suck my machine gun.” He also made inflammatory remarks about Hillary Clinton, calling her an “evil” who “hates everything good in America.”

In a lengthy Facebook post in 2016, Nugent said Obama and Clinton should be tried for treason and hanged for their handling of the terror attack in Benghazi, Libya.

In 2019, Nugent defended Donald Trump after the then US president was accused of making racist remarks against Democratic women in Congress from black and minority ethnicities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blabbermouth.net/news/ted-nugent-receives-great-american-defender-of-freedom-award-from-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos