Istanbul mayor sentenced to prison for insulting election officials – POLITICO





A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamolu to more than two years in prison and banned him from holding political office for insulting public officials more than three years ago. Supporters of the famous 52-year-old mayor said the move was an attempt to silence a key opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan ahead of national elections in 2023. Imamolu was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison for insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council. The mayor, who belongs to the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), is expected to appeal the verdict. However, it is unclear whether the appeal will be considered before the presidential and legislative elections in June next year. Polls point to falling approval ratings for Erdoan as inflation soared to more than 84 percent. In March 2019, at a watershed moment in Turkish politics, Imamolu was elected mayor of Istanbul, the country’s economic and cultural powerhouse. It was a blow to Erdo’s Justice and Development Party (AKP), which had controlled the city for a quarter of a century. The AKP lobbied to annul the election results, citing irregularities. Accordingly, the election was repeated a few months later and Imamolu won again. He was accused of insulting senior officials after he described the cancellation of the first election as a senseless act in November 2019. The mayor denied insulting the electoral council, arguing that his comments were a answer to Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu calling him a fool and accusing him of criticizing Turkey during a visit to the European Parliament. Thousands of people gathered outside the court on Wednesday to express their support for Imamolu and called on Erdoan to step down. This decision is proof that the leaders of this country have no objective to bring justice and democracy to the country, Imamola told the crowd as he stood on the roof of a bus, calling the decision a gross illegality. Leader of the Opposition Good Party (Y) Meral Aksener traveled to Istanbul from Ankara to support the mayor. A great fear hides behind this decision, she says standing next to Imamolu and recalled that Erdoan himself had been unfairly fired from Istanbul’s mayor’s office for reading a poem that the courts ruled a violation of Turkey’s secular laws. This song won’t end here, she said, repeating a comment Erdoan made at the time. The US State Department said he was deeply troubled and disappointed by the court’s decision. This unjust sentence is incompatible with respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law, deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/ekrem-imamoglu-istanbul-mayor-jailed-insulting-election-officials-recep-tayyip-erdogan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos