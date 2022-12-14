Trump said we were tired of winning. Hell is falling because the GOP is sick of losing.





Since I never expected Donald Trump to be president, I shuddered to attend a symposium on the topic, Is This the End of Trump? How many times does someone want to risk being wrong?

But as investment funds always warn, past performance is no guarantee of future results. After years of confusing his detractors by surviving, he has now reached his end of the rope. It can take some time. His Republican polls won’t drop all of a sudden. Nonetheless, the man who branded Jeb Bush a low-energy candidate is dangerously close to earning the low-energy moniker himself.

Yes, the political and pundit worlds have become so accustomed to Trump’s ability to come back after scandals that would destroy everyone else’s careers that they now see Trump as blessed with miraculous superpowers. His biggest superpower has been the reluctance of most Republicans to act against him, no matter what he has done or said. To a large extent, that still holds. GOP politicians remain deeply frightened of Trump loyalists, and as I wrote recently in the Washington Post, Trump’s weakness is his strength: the more he drives non-extremists out of the Republican Party, the more his supporters will dominate the Republican primaries.

So far, there have been far fewer protests among Republicans over Trump’s dinner with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and white nationalist and anti-Semite Nick Fuentes than there should have been. have. There was a bit more resistance against Trump’s statement that the Constitution would have to be overturned so he could become president, but damn it! that should have been the end of the line here. This was not the case. Still.

It would be nice to think that decent, reasonable Republicans would finally turn on Trump on principled grounds, especially after his comments about overthrowing the Constitution. It was the path already taken by Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger in particular, and by the eight other House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for the second time in 2021. It was also the choice of the seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict him.

But notice how small those numbers are. And only two of the 10 House GOP members who voted to impeach him will be members of the 118th Congress. Four, including Cheney, lost the primaries and four, including Kinzinger, decided to leave Congress.

No, Trump will only be removed when his political cost to his party becomes intolerable. This is precisely what is happening. Nothing hurt Trump more than the obvious damage he did to Republicans in the 2022 election, culminating this month in the defeat of his hand-picked nominee Hershel Walker by Senator Rafael Warnock in the second. tour in Georgia.

Republicans might well have taken control of the Senate had it not been for the weakness of Trumpist candidates not only in Georgia but also in Arizona, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire. Trumpism has been bombarded at the state level. His election deniers lost the entire Secretary of State swing of state races. The landslides of Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro were a tribute not only to their political skills, but also to the reaction against the extremism promoted by Trump.

Meanwhile, standing against Trump has proven useful for key GOP figures. Think especially of Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in Georgia. The two held onto right-wing Republicans but performed well in suburban Atlanta and edged out Walker. Republicans elsewhere have noticed the potential benefits of life after Trump.

Trump’s political toxicity is also driving traditional centers of conservative power away from him. Nowhere is this more evident than in the press owned by Murdoch: the editorial page of the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. Fox News is a more complicated story, but there have been moments of Trump agnosticism and even skepticism since the election that would have been unthinkable even a year ago.

The possibility of an indictment from Trump, which seems to be getting stronger by the day, doesn’t help either. This could turn out to be the moment of truth. No doubt many Republicans, especially in the House, would rush to his defense. But others might see it as an opportunity to say definitively that it was time to move on.

Which is the final piece of the case for Trumps to fade from the scene: He clearly senses the possibility that the Republicans are slowly abandoning him. His frantic efforts to get attention, his call to ignore the Constitution illustrate his fear of becoming the one thing he never wants to be: a loser. And the more panicked he looks, the more likely that outcome is.

Even when grimacing, Republican leaders tolerated most of Trump’s sins. But there is one they will not forgive him: annihilating electoral victories.

