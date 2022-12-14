Trump’s ‘America Needs a Superhero’ Ad Mocked by The Boys Showrunner





Former US President Donald Trump is touting himself as the “superhero” America needs, but such a proclamation doesn’t go unnoticed by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke. Consisting of three seasons so far with a fourth in the works, The Boys satirizes superhero fiction with a healthy dose of social commentary, while shedding copious amounts of blood in often outrageous ways. Antony Starr’s character Homelander, a murderous and corrupt superhero who poses as a nice American hero, has often drawn comparisons to Trump, with Kripke previously admitting the controversial 45th president inspired moments on the show. .

Now, Trump is making waves with his announcement that “AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO,” which was posted on his Truth Social social media platform. The former president said a “major announcement” is coming Thursday, and it was hyped with a music video featuring illustrations of Trump transforming into a Superman-like superhero. The video animates lasers shooting out of Trump’s eyes, a superpower that Superman possesses. Of course, Homelander has that ability too, and for Kripke, all of that makes it all too easy to compare Trump to the villainous “Supe.”

“Come on. He makes it way too easy,” Kripke tweeted, posting a screenshot of Trump’s video side-by-side with a photo of Homelander.

Homelander is inspired by Reality Prime Video

Kripke named one moment in particular written in The Boys that was directly inspired by Donald Trump. In Season 3, there’s a scene with Homelander’s character “shooting” someone in the street while his fans are cheering him on. Kripke previously told Deadline that the scene was based on Trump’s famous quote that he wouldn’t lose voters even if he had to “stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone.”

“Could we take Homelander to literally kill someone on Fifth Avenue and then be applauded for it? That’s funny,” Kripke said. “It’s like at the time we wrote it, we felt like it was a bit satirical, but it’s true that the more awful politicians behave, you know, the more popular they become with their fans.”

That’s not to say that only the right gets ridiculed by The Boys. The series also features a character that is strongly reminiscent of Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, and as a politician who is secretly a supervillain, she hasn’t been portrayed in the most flattering light either. Perhaps no one is safe when it comes to The Boys, who certainly aren’t known for pulling punches in any way.

The first three seasons of The Boys are streaming on Prime Video.

