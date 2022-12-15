Politics
Boris Johnson earns over 750,000 in a month from speeches around the world
Boris Johnson earned more than 750,000 from global speaking engagements last month, according to the latest Parliamentary Register of Interests.
The former prime minister declared a total income of 754,652 for three events in November, which would have involved 25 hours and 45 minutes of work.
It operates at over 30,000 per hour.
The register, which Mr Johnson is required to update while he continues to serve as an MP, also reveals that he and two staff members received transport, food and accommodation during speaking engagements.
On November 9, Mr Johnson received 277,723.89 from a US investment bank, Centerview Partners LLP, for a speech.
On November 17, the former Prime Minister then received 261,652.34 from an Indian newspaper, the Hindustan Times, for a speech and a “VIP reception”.
Both events were organized through the Harry Walker Agency, which describes itself as “the world’s leading speakers bureau” and also counts Bill and Hilary Clinton on its books, as well as Barack and Michelle Obama.
On November 23, Mr Johnson was paid 215,275.98 for speaking at a summit in Lisbon, organized by the television news channel CNN.
Adding to the £275,000 fee he previously claimed for a speech at a US insurance industry summit in October, it means Mr Johnson has won more than a million speaking engagements since that he left Downing Street.
According to his Register of Parliamentary Interests, Mr Johnson and his family continue to live rent-free in a property provided by their friends, Lord and Lady Bamford.
Meanwhile, the former prime minister and his family lived rent-free in a property provided by their friends, Lord and Lady Bamford.
Mr Johnson’s latest register of interests reveals he and his family were still staying in accommodation donated by the Bamfords between November 12 and December 11, worth an estimated £3,500.
The Bamfords, who are longtime allies of Mr Johnson, have already hosted the Johnsons’ wedding celebration this summer at their lavish Cotswolds home.
Lord Bamford is the multi-billionaire owner of JCB, while his wife Lady Bamford founded Daylesford Organic Farm Shop.
During the Covid pandemic, when the Johnsons were living at No 10, food supplies from Daylesford were spotted being delivered to Downing Street.
Lord Bamford regularly made large political donations to the Conservative Party and to Mr Johnson personally.
Earlier this year – after being ousted from power by Tory MPs – Mr Johnson’s allies claimed he wanted to put ‘hay in the attic’ by quitting No 10 and was considering a significant pay boost banking.
