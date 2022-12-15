Will give the date of dissolution of the assemblies during the Liberty meeting: Imran





Print rejected asking for help from establishment Says government awaits third round of looting of the country

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he would announce the date of the dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies at the public meeting in Lahores Liberty Chowk on December 17.

It is time to act because long consultations have taken place and a simple consultation cannot produce anything. I have completed consultations with the party and we have decided that at a rally in Lahores Liberty Chowk I will give my nation the date of the dissolution of the KP and Punjab assemblies, PTI Chairman Imran said Khan, in an address to the nation on Wednesday. .

At Liberty, on December 17, I announce the date of the dissolution of the assemblies. Our NA members will go to the NA floor and announce their resignation

— PTI (@PTIofficial) December 14, 2022

The dissolution of the assemblies would open the way to elections. The law stipulates that once assemblies are dissolved, elections must be held within 90 days. So on December 17, I will give the date and after that 70% of the country will stand for election, Imran Khan explained.

Logically, if the elections take place in 70% of the country [] then they could simply hold a general election. But it’s our misfortune that the criminals sit [in the government] and they don’t care about the country, he said.

Imran said the government was waiting for the third round of looting the country and was in no mood for elections due to fear of losing. Their interests and the interests of the nations are opposed.

PTI senior leadership called PTI President

— PTI (@PTIofficial) December 14, 2022

Imran Khan said he received opinions from all party leaders. He added that he will not announce his decision as the consultation time is over. Imran Khan has announced that the assemblies will be dissolved in December.

The session also discussed the legal aspects of the dissolution of assemblies. Dr. Babar Awan presented the constitutional and legal basis for the upcoming decision. The PTI is likely to announce the same date for the dissolution of the KP and Punjab assemblies.

"If the country defaults, the National Security Council will suffer the most. We have a weapon with which we know no one can attack us, but if the country defaults, we know the price those who have to bail us out will pay."

— Rohma Soofi (@Rohmasoofi) December 14, 2022

After presiding over the session, Imran Khan announced the unveiling of the date for the dissolution of the Punjab and KP provincial assemblies on December 17. He said the PTI will hold a rally at Lahores Liberty Chowk on December 17 where he will make the announcement.

pic.twitter.com/aVOXHIujKo

— PTI (@PTIofficial) December 14, 2022

Elaborating on the future strategy, Khan said about 125 PTI lawmakers will appear in the National Assembly (NA) to announce their resignation. In his address, Imran Khan said concrete actions are inevitable to avoid further casualties. Denouncing the acquittal of senior politicians in corruption cases, he said cases against grand dacoits were disgracefully dissolved.

He said these nations see disastrous results where the law discriminates against the elite and the poor. We are on the brink of disaster as our country is in the process of destruction with its declining economy.

NOS 2

Imran Khan said that politicians who received NRO from former military leader Pervez Musharraf are now given NRO 2. They come back one by one and their cases are dissolved.

PTI President talks about the biased ECP and how it openly works against

— PTI (@PTIofficial) December 14, 2022

He criticized the warm welcome given to the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Salman Shehbaz Shehbaz, on the occasion of his return. Khan said Salman Shehbaz should tell the nation how 16 billion rupees arrived in the bank accounts of sugar mill employees.

PTI President talks about Fascism on Azam Swati.

— PTI (@PTIofficial) December 14, 2022

He raised doubts about the deaths of witnesses and the investigator in the case.

Political stability required in the country

The former prime minister said political stability is crucial for economic stability and investors would never pay attention to countries affected by political unrest. He said the growth rate has now fallen to zero which was left at 6% by the PTI government.

The kind of open violence and victimization against us was

— PTI (@PTIofficial) December 14, 2022

Unemployment and inflation are rising in Pakistan, factories are closing and exports are being destroyed. How do we repay our debts? The current government has no plan to deal with the economic challenges.

Not asking for help from the establishment

Imran Khan dismissed the impression of asking for help from the establishment. I am not asking for help from the establishment. I want the establishment to remain neutral so that the confidence of the nation is increased.

The economic crisis will hit the whole country, no one can be spared from

— PTI (@PTIofficial) December 14, 2022

I do not want to weaken our armed forces and our independence is compromised. The Pakistani establishment will become strong after being neutral.

He said loyalists and PTI supporters had received threats through unknown numbers. Khan said everyone witnessed the actions against Arshad Sharif, Azam Swati, Ayaz Amir and Shahbaz Gill.

The leader of the PTI alleged that attempts had been made to weaken and divide his political party at the federal level. Khan said he knew who carried out the assassination attempt on him, but could never file a first information report (FIR) independently.

He clarified that the criticisms against the former military leader, General Musharraf, were not aimed at criticizing the whole institution. He added that the nation loves the armed forces.

He said the assassination attempt on him was made to suppress his voice. Imran Khan said he would continue his fight for true independence.

MPs and MPAs ordered to carry out a well-designed door-to-door campaign

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan called on MP and MP parties to carry out a well-designed door-to-door campaign and organize rallies in their respective constituencies to deliver the much-needed message of the Haqeeqi Azadi movement to all nooks and crannies of Pakistan. .

Addressing PTI members of the National and Provincial Assemblies of Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khans Districts at his Zaman Park residence in Lahores on Wednesday, the PTI Chairman urged them to step up their political activities in order to rid the country of these crooked leaders.

PTI South Punjab officials were also present at the meeting. During the meeting, they discussed the current political situation, the future strategy of the PTI as well as other important issues.

On this occasion, the South Punjab PTI legislators announced their full support for the dissolution of the assemblies.

They briefed the President of PTI on the various activities and organizational matters of PTI South Punjab.

Imran Khan has ordered party lawmakers to speed up their preparations for the upcoming elections.

He urged MPs and MPAs to carry out a vigorous door-to-door campaign and organize rallies in their constituencies to educate the people on the message of the PTI regarding the real freedom movement.

Moonis Elahi agrees to respect the decision

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi met on Wednesday with former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, and pledged to respect the decision to dissolve the Punjab assemblies and of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the details, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi visited Imran Khan at the latter’s residence in Lahores Zaman Park.

The former prime minister briefed the leader of PML-Q on the senior leadership meeting today. The PTI President entrusted Moonis Elahi with the decisions taken at today’s meeting, the sources added.

Sources, while quoting the former prime minister, claimed that the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly would be announced within days.

Meanwhile, the leader of the PML-Q pledged to respect the decision of the president of the PTI to dissolve the assemblies. We gave you the authority, he said, promising to respect the decision.

