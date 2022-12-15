EU-ASEAN summit ends without joint condemnation of Russia

Can the EU step up its relations with states that do not wish to condemn the Russian invasion? This question arises at the EU summit with the ASEAN countries. The answer is clear.

Brussels. The European Union has failed to convince the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to unanimously condemn Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The final declaration of the first major summit meeting of the two organizations in Brussels confined itself to affirming that most of the participating States condemned in the strongest terms Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Diplomats cited the position of Vietnam, Laos and Thailand as the reason. These three countries also abstained in the last major vote on a UN resolution criticizing Russia’s war.

No state has the right to invade another

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) said at a press conference in the evening that it was known that countries that did not support the resolution also viewed the war as unjust. This is a good starting point for what you have planned. No state has the right to invade another and nuclear threats are unacceptable, he said. At the meeting, Scholz also represented French President Emmanuel Macron, who traveled to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar.







At the summit, the EU made it clear that, despite the differences, it wanted to work more closely with Southeast Asian countries – also to limit the influence of China and Russia. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced investments of ten billion euros. The money is intended to strengthen the economy and independence of countries like Indonesia and Thailand, create jobs and promote the fight against climate change.

bidding battle

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said a bid battle was unfolding on the geopolitical scene. If you don’t want to be overtaken by other players, you need to get more involved and invest more. The ASEAN region has a vibrant economy and will grow and grow in the years to come.

Meanwhile, Indonesian President Joko Widodo stressed that the EU-ASEAN partnership was not only going smoothly. You are still facing many difficulties. Therefore, if we want to build a better partnership, it must be based on equality, he said. It cannot be that opinions are imposed or that one partner dictates to the other and thinks their standards are better.

He left open whether he also meant criticism of an Indonesian law banning sex outside of marriage. Despite protests, the island state’s parliament passed a corresponding bill last week. Human rights activists previously urged the House of Representatives not to pass the new rules because they violate civil rights in the world’s largest Islamic country. Its entry into force is scheduled for 2025.

The free trade agreement with the Asean association should be encouraged

The Summit of Heads of State or Government was organized to mark 45 years of diplomatic relations between the EU and ASEAN. According to the EU, it was the very first in this large format. Until now, meetings have generally taken place at ministerial level. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations currently includes Laos, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. However, Myanmar’s rulers are not invited after the 2021 military coup.

During the summit, Von der Leyen also assured that the EU would continue to push forward the draft free trade agreement with the Asean association. “I think we have to seize the opportunity now,” she said. Negotiations on an EU-ASEAN trade agreement had not progressed in the past and were halted.

At the summit, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Junior called on the EU to adjust its proposals for the deal. We call on the EU to align the scope and scope of its proposed free trade agreement with what ASEAN countries can currently collectively agree on, he said. Concrete progress could then be made in the negotiations. Marcos will chair the Asean association next year.

According to the European Commission, the ten ASEAN countries together constitute one of the EU’s most important trading partners. They are in third place after China and the United States, and vice versa: the EU is also ASEAN’s third largest trading partner.

In 2021, the volume of trade in goods between the European Union and ASEAN was almost 216 billion euros. Among other things, the EU exports chemicals and machinery to countries, ASEAN countries, for example, agricultural products, textiles and clothing. Then there is the service sector: according to the European Commission, the volume in 2019 was 93.5 billion euros. So far, however, there have only been two bilateral trade agreements between the EU and ASEAN countries, Vietnam and Singapore.

