Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner reportedly dumped Donald Trump because ‘they don’t need him anymore’

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s political ambitions in 2024 may go beyond simply wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think the couple realize that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their worldly ambitions.

Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about the selection of Ivanka and Kushners. Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party and in terms of politics in general, she explained. And Ivanka and Jared are legitimately rich people outside of whatever Donald does, so they don’t need him to the same degree that they might.

When they won the 2016 election, the duo made sure to make themselves indispensable to Donald Trump which damaged their reputation, but also made them very, very wealthy. Mary thinks they’ve finally realized how much their time in the White House has damaged them, at least socially. Ivanka and Kushner finally realized they gained more by staying away from Donald than by staying aligned with him.

The author of Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the Worlds Most Dangerous Man also noted that it wasn’t just his daughter and son-in-law who withdrew from Donald’s inner circle. Mary added: There is always a transactional calculus going on and a lot of people are calculating that it is no longer worth it for them. That doesn’t bode well for his 2024 presidential campaign, which is already showing signs that the Republican Party isn’t supporting him as it has in the past two election cycles. It might be time for Donald Trump to reevaluate his future goals.

