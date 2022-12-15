Mitch McConnell blames Donald Trump for Senate losses





Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump’s key endorsements “proved very decisive” and ultimately costly to Republicans’ failed efforts to retake the Senate.

McConnell cited remarks he made this summer expressing concern about the “candidate quality” of some Trump-endorsed candidates.

I think there’s probably a greater likelihood of the House tipping over than the Senate, McConnell told NBC News in August. Senate races are just different. They are statewide. The quality of the candidate has a lot to do with the outcome.

The remark was seen as a veiled blow to Trump, whose favored candidates have lost key Senate races in the election the GOP hoped to win. The Democrats not only filled the Senate, they got a seat. Among Trump’s high-profile duds were Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, Blake Masters in Arizona, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and Herschel Walker in Georgia.

“Looking back at 22, some of you might remember, I never said there was a red wave,” McConnell told reporters at a press conference at the Capitol on Tuesday. “I said we had several close races and looking at each race separately I wasn’t making anything up. We had a bunch of close races. We ended up having a candidate quality time [sic]. Does anyone remember who mentioned this in August? Look at Arizona, look at New Hampshire and a tough situation in Georgia as well.

McConnell reiterated the need to present “quality candidates”.

“We had the opportunity to relearn once again that you need to have quality candidates to win competitive Senate races,” McConnell continued before hitting out at Republican Senate candidates who have faded in previous election cycles. . “We went through this in 2010, 2012 Christine O’Donnell, Sharon Angle, Todd Akin, Richard Mourdock and unfortunately revisited this in 2022.”

McConnell then blamed the mentions of Trump.

“Our ability to control the main outcome was quite limited in 22 due to the support of the former president,” he added. “He’s been very decisive in these primaries.”

Look above via C-SPAN.

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediaite.com/tv/mcconnell-blames-trumps-endorsements-for-senate-losses-says-you-have-to-have-quality-candidates-to-win/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos