EU, Southeast Asian countries agree deep economic ties The Irish Times





The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed on Wednesday at their first summit on the need for deeper economic ties and respect for independence and territorial integrity. from Ukraine. Leaders from 27 EU countries and nine of 10 ASEAN leaders have been invited to a commemoration of 45 years of diplomatic relations, excluding military-ruled Burma alone. Leaders discussed areas for future cooperation, including trade, green and digital transitions, and health. The two blocs have already signed an agreement to make it easier for their airlines to expand their services. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced a commitment of €10 billion until 2027 for infrastructure investment in Asean, with a focus on green projects and connectivity. The EU wants to extend its trade relations beyond its free trade agreements with Singapore and Vietnam and negotiations with Indonesia. The EU and ASEAN are each the third largest trading partner and this was the first summit between them in the history of the two regional groupings. Both Ms von der Leyen and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen have said the ultimate goal is a region-to-region free trade agreement. Both blocs affirmed their commitment to a rules-based international order. The European Union was keen for a declaration to qualify the war in Ukraine as an act of aggression by Russia. The final wording echoes that agreed by leaders of G20 countries at a meeting chaired by ASEAN member Indonesia last month. Both said most members condemned the war and recognized the human suffering it caused. There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions, according to the EU-ASEAN statement. We continue to reaffirm, as for all nations, the need to respect the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Singapore imposes sanctions on Russia, while Laos, Thailand and Vietnam abstained in a UN vote in October condemning Russian claims to annex Ukrainian areas. The summit statement also stressed the importance of peace in the South China Sea and expressed deep concern over the February 2021 military coup in Myanmar and grave concern over the instability on the Korean Peninsula. Rueters

