Special Counsel Smith has subpoenaed officials in the 7 states targeted by Trump allies in the 2020 election

Special Counsel Jack Smith issued a subpoena to local officials in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, seeking information related to the 2020 election, a county spokesperson told CNN.

Yes, we have received a subpoena from the Justice Department’s special adviser regarding the 2020 election. We have nothing further to share or provide, said Amie Downs, the county’s director of communications.

The subpoena sent to Allegheny County is the latest in a series of requests for information sent by Smith, who now oversees the Justice Department’s sprawling criminal investigations into efforts to nullify the 2020 election.

The Smiths team has now issued subpoenas to local and state officials in the seven key states of Georgia, New Mexico, Nevada, Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin targeted by the former President Donald Trump Trump and his allies in their attempt to overthrow Bidens’ legitimate Joe Victory.

These efforts included submitting pro-Trump voter lists and filing baseless lawsuits. CNN reported this summer that the DOJ had issued numerous subpoenas and was seeking information in the seven states where Trump’s campaign had summoned the fake voters as part of efforts to overthrow the Electoral College.

In November 2020, Trump’s campaign team battled in court to throw out more than 10,000 mail-in ballots in Philadelphia and Allegheny counties that lacked dates or names. These attempts were rejected by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which argued in its opinion that while constituting technical violations of the election code, [the mistakes] do not justify the total disenfranchisement of thousands of Pennsylvania voters.

Allegheny County, the second largest in Pennsylvania, helped President Joe Biden win an 81,000 vote victory in the state.

The recent subpoenas come as a group of election security advocates called on Smith and other federal agencies to investigate a series of violations of the electoral system in several states carried out by Trump allies after the 2020 election. .

The group has called for a federal investigation into what it calls a multi-state conspiracy to copy voting software, pointing to reported violations in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith last month to oversee parts of the Justice Department’s criminal investigations into attempts to nullify the 2020 election and the retention of classified documents at the Trumps Mar-a-Lago estate. He will likely be tasked with making political decisions about whether to indict Trump.

Smith and his team of 20 prosecutors make rapid progress on the pair of criminal investigations. Since Thanksgiving, he has brought a number of Trump’s close associates before a grand jury in Washington, including two former White House lawyers, three of Trump’s closest aides and his former speechwriter Stephen Miller.

This story has been updated with additional information.

