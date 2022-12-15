Rishi Sunak urged to cut Boris Johnson’s Fatberg resignation honors list

Rishi Sunak is being urged by his Tory peers to step in and reduce the size and scale of Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list.

The list, which is being scrutinized by the House of Lords watchdog, is said to cause consternation in Whitehall over its scope and the number of peers Mr Johnson wishes to appoint.

One MP said he was portrayed in Whitehall as a fatberg who is now delaying and preventing other MPs from being honored with knights and dames outside the resignation honors list.

A list of up to a dozen candidates for the peerage proposed by Mr Johnson was leaked last month, raising concerns among senior Tories.

There is a convention that successive prime ministers do not attempt to alter a predecessor’s resignation honors list.

However, a senior peer said: He’s going to cut it down – take out some of the peers. Rishi has a big decision to make. Some of Boris’ friends will go off the list. It will be a precedent but nothing is normal with Boris.

The worrying size of the list will damage the House of Lords

Peerages have reportedly been promised to four Tory MPs – Alister Jack, the Scottish secretary, Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, Nigel Adams, a former minister, and Alok Sharma, the outgoing Cop26 president.

Two other assistants – Charlotte Owen and Ross Kempsell – were on the peerage list. The couple have drawn criticism because of their youth: Miss Owen is 29 and Mr Kempsell is 30.

Other peerage nominations include former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre, former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross.

Senior Tories fear the breadth of the list could hurt the House of Lords.

They fear Sir Keir Starmer, the Labor leader, could use the controversy sparked by Mr Johnson’s resignation honors to try to drum up support for his efforts to abolish the House of Lords.

Some of the peerages for MPs have reportedly been postponed until after the next general election, in a highly unusual move by the Tories to avoid what could damage a by-election.

“It’s like a fatberg that clogs the sewers”

The list could be announced next week after MPs rise for their Christmas holidays, but it is more likely to be unveiled in the New Year.

The breadth of the list meant it would slow the awarding of honors to the biannual Birthday and New Year Honors Lists.

The hon. member said: This is now clogging up the whole honors system. It’s like a fatberg blocking the sewers. It’s typical of Boris Johnson.

Liz Truss submits shortlist

By contrast, Liz Truss, who took over from Mr Johnson in September and was Prime Minister for just 49 days, would submit a short list that reflects the brevity of her stay at 10 Downing Street.

She is thought to have named just one financial supporter in the House of Lords, along with a handful of other honors for close friends and aides.

A Conservative source said: Liz recognizes there is a danger in diminishing the whole system – she is going to be very circumspect.

Number 10 declined to comment. However, a source said Mr Johnson’s list was still with the House of Lords Committee and had not been sent to Mr Sunak for approval.

A source asked why the relative youth of Mr Kempsell or Ms Owen – both highly regarded aides to Mr Johnson – should act to prevent them from being knighted.

A source close to Ms Truss said nothing had been agreed or submitted about her resignation honors list. A spokesperson for Mr Johnson did not respond to a request for comment.