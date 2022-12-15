Politics
Xi Jinping, top Chinese leaders to hold key economic meeting as COVID-19 cases rise
Chinese President Xi Jinping, his ruling Politburo and senior government officials will meet over the next two days to plan a recovery for China’s ailing economy as the country faces a spike in COVID-19 infections.
The main annual economic policy conference takes place as virus infections rise in the capital Beijing a week after leaders abandoned their strict zero COVID checks.
The policy had been championed by Mr Xi, but last month sparked the biggest protests in his 10-year presidency.
The annual Central Economic Labor Conference behind closed doors will run from Thursday to Friday, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
Political insiders and trade analysts are watching closely, saying leaders were likely to plan further stimulus and discuss growth targets.
Global investors, already caught off guard by the virus policy reversal, now find themselves flying blind in a chaotic post-pandemic transition, lacking proper data to track rising infections and potential threats to the economy in the coming months.
Economists estimate China’s growth has slowed to around 3% this year, well below the official target of around 5.5%, marking one of China’s worst performances in nearly half a year. -century.
State media reported Tuesday evening that around 50 people are critically or critically ill in hospitals in Beijing, while infections are also rising in the cities of Wuhan and Chengdu as well as in Hebei province, according to staff. medical, social media posts and state press. reports.
But the exact number of cases has become impossible to track due to declining testing, and the National Health Commission (NHC) said from Wednesday it would no longer report new asymptomatic COVID-19 infections because it was difficult to accurately tally the total number, breaking with a practice he has had for most of the past three years.
The Chinese yuan, on course for its worst year since 1994 when China unified official and market exchange rates, eased against the dollar on Wednesday, with traders also citing concerns about a fresh wave of infections.
The rise in cases comes a week after Chinese authorities rolled back previously extensive testing and quarantine rules, aligning themselves with a world that has largely reopened three years after COVID emerged.
The elation that has been met with these changes has quickly faded amid growing signs that China may be paying a price to protect a population that lacks herd immunity and has low vaccination rates among the elderly.
Reuters
The World Health Organization has warned of very difficult times ahead, underscoring wider fears of a wave of infections in a population of 1.4 billion.
It’s always very difficult for any country coming out of a situation where you’ve had very, very tight controls, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said in Geneva, adding that China was going through a very difficult time and hard.
The official number of COVID cases in China has tended to fall in recent weeks, but that has coincided with a drop in testing and is increasingly at odds with the situation on the ground.
China hasn’t reported any COVID-related deaths since Dec. 3, before the country began easing restrictions.
In the three years since the pandemic erupted in China’s central city of Wuhan, China has reported just 5,235 COVID-related deaths, a tiny fraction of its population, and extremely low compared to global standards.
Long queues outside fever clinics, buildings attached to hospitals that screen for infectious diseases in mainland China, have been commonplace in Beijing and other cities in recent days. National health authorities said as of Wednesday they had opened more than 47,000 fever clinics.
It’s the price to pay for being freer, a 26-year-old man named Liu, who works in marketing, told Reuters on the streets of the capital.
Now, it is essential that we improve our awareness in matters of self-protection. I think now the risk depends on the individuals, she added, requesting anonymity.
In Shanghai, China’s most populous city, at least seven schools said they would halt in-person teaching due to COVID cases, with classes online, according to parents and notices seen by Reuters.
Infections are expected to spread across the country in the coming weeks as some people who were unable to travel return to their home towns and villages.
State media reported on Wednesday that daily traffic flows at the main train station in Hangzhou’s technology hub more than doubled to 128,000 as young people headed home.
The massive movement of people will peak ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday which begins on January 22, following restrictions on domestic travel for the previous three years.
Already, road and air traffic in China, the world’s second largest consumer of oil, has rebounded strongly from the easing, boosting the outlook for fuel demand and supporting crude prices.
Top Chinese health officials have downplayed the threat of the disease and pushed the idea of self-care in recent weeks, a dramatic reversal from previous messages that the virus must be eliminated.
The National Health Commission said it would roll out the second booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine for high-risk groups and people over the age of 60.
