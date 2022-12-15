Politics
Ashok Gehlot asks Prime Minister Modi to implement Rajasthan government projects nationwide
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the major plans of the Congress-led state government across the country. He said the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme, Indira Rasoi Yojana, the urban employment guarantee scheme and the scheme to pay fees of Rs 1,000 per month to farmers have proved to be a boon for the population. “There is no such program in the world. I ask the Prime Minister to implement these five programs throughout the country,” he told a press conference. Highlighting the issue of social security for ordinary people, Gehlot asked the central government to introduce a pension policy for the whole country.
He said a political decision should also be made regarding pensions for the elderly.
On Chiranjeevi’s health insurance scheme, Gehlot said, “We have made the entire treatment free. For the first time in the history of India, no Indian state has provided insurance of ten lakh rupees. Accidental insurance of Rs 5 lakh is also linked to this scheme.” Gehlot said the government had introduced the “right to health” bill in the assembly to establish legal rights and the right of citizens to enjoy the best health services. After objections, it was sent to the select committee. It will be discussed again at the next meeting. Taking a jab at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Centre, the Chief Minister said that although the party is in power, it has never been progressive, adding that it came to power on behalf of the religion.
“To come to power in the name of religion is a different thing, but to do politics on the basis of a policy, a program and a principle in a democracy is another thing that should happen in the country. “, did he declare.
Congress Secretary General Jairam Ramesh, who was also present at the conference, said Prime Minister Modi had changed the definition of PM. “PM does not stand for Prime Minister, PM stands for Packaging and Marketing,” he said.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only image and title may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/ashok-gehlot-asks-pm-modi-to-implement-rajasthan-govts-schemes-across-country-articleshow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ashok Gehlot asks Prime Minister Modi to implement Rajasthan government projects nationwide
- Roundup Rodeo BBQ Opening Postponed to Spring 2023 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Belgium EU ASEAN Summit | World
- American Diabetes Association recommends new steps to fight the disease
- Xi Jinping, top Chinese leaders to hold key economic meeting as COVID-19 cases rise
- Rishi Sunak urged to cut Boris Johnson’s Fatberg resignation honors list
- Weather UK – Latest update: Warning issued after more snow forecast – Added travel disruption due to recent train strike | british news
- Meet the First Nations students who scored an interview with actor Ryan Reynolds
- An earthquake hits Hendersonville
- Rich nations mobilize $15.5 billion for Vietnam’s coal-to-refinery transition
- USF beats Marshall on Wednesday 77-68, during Education Day
- A Basquiat you can wear: the late artist’s sisters called on 9 New York designers to reinvent his art in haute couture