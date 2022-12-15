Ashok Gehlot asks Prime Minister Modi to implement Rajasthan government projects nationwide

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the major plans of the Congress-led state government across the country. He said the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme, Indira Rasoi Yojana, the urban employment guarantee scheme and the scheme to pay fees of Rs 1,000 per month to farmers have proved to be a boon for the population. “There is no such program in the world. I ask the Prime Minister to implement these five programs throughout the country,” he told a press conference. Highlighting the issue of social security for ordinary people, Gehlot asked the central government to introduce a pension policy for the whole country.

He said a political decision should also be made regarding pensions for the elderly.

On Chiranjeevi’s health insurance scheme, Gehlot said, “We have made the entire treatment free. For the first time in the history of India, no Indian state has provided insurance of ten lakh rupees. Accidental insurance of Rs 5 lakh is also linked to this scheme.” Gehlot said the government had introduced the “right to health” bill in the assembly to establish legal rights and the right of citizens to enjoy the best health services. After objections, it was sent to the select committee. It will be discussed again at the next meeting. Taking a jab at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Centre, the Chief Minister said that although the party is in power, it has never been progressive, adding that it came to power on behalf of the religion.

“To come to power in the name of religion is a different thing, but to do politics on the basis of a policy, a program and a principle in a democracy is another thing that should happen in the country. “, did he declare.

Congress Secretary General Jairam Ramesh, who was also present at the conference, said Prime Minister Modi had changed the definition of PM. “PM does not stand for Prime Minister, PM stands for Packaging and Marketing,” he said.