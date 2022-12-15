What we’re watching: Lula’s army, Turkish political conviction, the Nagorno-Karabakh outbreak, Sunak’s immigration plan

The President of Brazil and his army

Brazil’s new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has appointed a civilian head of the military as defense minister. After several years of servicemen leading the armed forces under outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, it’s a move meant to send a message: the military must stay out of politics. During this hard-fought presidential campaign, many of Bolsonaro’s critics feared the former army captain, who admires Brazil’s past as a military dictatorship, would ask his old cronies to save him from defeat. In the end, he resisted the temptation, but his supporters continue to protest the election result, especially outside army barracks, where Bolsonaro is popular among rank and file soldiers. Lulas’ left-wing choice, Jos Mcio Monteiro, is actually a member of a right-wing party, a nod to the need for someone who can appeal to all political backgrounds. Monteiro has already named new commanders for the armed forces. As Lulas’s inauguration on January 1 draws near, we watch how the Brazilian military, and Bolsonaro himself, react to Lulas’ attempt to drive soldiers away from the Brazilian political scene.

Turkish bomb decision

On Wednesday, a Turkish court sentenced Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu to 2.5 years in prison for the blatantly heinous crime of calling election officials “crazy” after overturning the result of the May 2019 race he won. Background: Imamoglu’s narrow victory was then questioned by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan of the ruling Law and Justice party, who forced a replay to see Imamoglu win again by a wider margin. The double defeat was a slap in the face for Erdoan, who is running for re-election in just six months with Imamoglu as his main rival. On the one hand, Erdogan is trying to pull off the oldest authoritarian trick in the book by having loyalist judges throw his enemy in jail. On the other hand, since Imamoglu will surely appeal, the snail’s judiciary will not uphold his conviction until after the presidential vote. Will Erdogans further strengthen the mayor in the polls, by convincing an alliance of six opposition parties to choose Imamoglu as their candidate? Retrospective: in 1997, when Erdoan himself was mayor of Istanbul, he it’s been a while in prison and was banned from all political office for reciting a controversial poem. Five years later, he was elected Turkey’s first Islamist prime minister.

Tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh are on the rise again?

For three days, protesters linked to the Azerbaijani government have blocked the road connecting neighboring Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed ethnic Armenian enclave that Azerbaijan claims as part of its territory. The blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh, the only link to the outside world, has raised fears of a humanitarian crisis among the 150,000 people living in the mountainous regions, particularly after Azerbaijan reportedly cut gas supplies on Tuesday. For context, Karabakh used to be part of Soviet Azerbaijan, but since a brutal war in the early 1990s, the region has been in a fragile situation. In fact independence, supported by Armenia. After further fighting in 2020, Azerbaijan completely surrounded Karabakh and demanded that Armenia recognize Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory. Nothing to do, says Yerevan, who warns of an Azeri genocide against the Armenians of Karabakh. A Russian peacekeeping mission has mostly kept things under control since 2020, but would have been unable to dislodge the current road blockade. The EU, for its part, has show its usual serious concern, but the two main external players are really Russia, which is Armenia’s closest ally, and Azerbaijan’s main financial backer: Turkey.

What is the Sunak immigration plan?

After first placing a tourniquet around the British economy, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is now tackling another thorny policy: immigration. Sunak, Britain’s fourth prime minister since 2019, presented a new plan on Wednesday to stop migrants traveling in rickety boats across the English Channel. (Just today, four bodies were found in the canal after a small boat capsized.) As part of its efforts to clear the UK’s asylum backlog of nearly 100,000 people, the Sunaks government will resume environmental checks hostile, which means that asylum seekers from countries not considered dangerous sufficient will be returned without their claims having been processed. It is believed to be intended to deter Albanian nationals; 11,240 Albanians have crossed the Channel this year, up from 800 in 2021. Although Sunak backs many of the sweeping immigration policies launched by his former boss Boris Johnson, including the controversial Rwanda Resettlement plan The milder-mannered Sunak has taken a more pragmatic approach to the immigration issue. Unlike Boris, he sought to work with French President Emmanuel Macron on the issue rather than upset him.