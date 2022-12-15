Xi’s visit boosts Gulf region’s solidarity

President Xi Jinping, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Omani Deputy Prime Minister of the Council of Ministers Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, the Ruler of Fujairah of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, and the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, attends the China-GCC Summit, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 9, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]



President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia revealed many amazing factors while promoting greater cooperation in many fields. In addition to attending summits and meeting with leaders of Gulf countries, several MoUs have been signed to deepen trade and investment ties with the region.

To date, 34 investment agreements in sectors such as energy (green hydrogen, solar), information technology, cloud services, transport, logistics, medical industries, housing and construction have been signed. A series of important events show that a new era of greater collaboration will begin between China and the Arab states. Joint collaboration in various fields, from economics to oil and gas trade, was seen as an important step.

Establishing a multilateral engagement will benefit the entire region. The Gulf States have opened their borders to China, and this is going to be a game changer. It should be noted that President Xi also received an honorary doctorate from King Saud University. This is a clear manifestation of the Arab world’s confidence in the Chinese leadership. This increased cooperation will indeed enhance shared prosperity for all parties involved.

All these new initiatives reveal two major aspects. One is Saudi Vision 2030, which is a strategic framework to reduce Saudi Arabia’s dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and expand areas of public services such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation and tourism.

One of the main objectives of the vision is to promote a softer and more secular image of the kingdom, in addition to strengthening economic and investment activity. In this regard, Saudi Arabia’s connectivity with China can be seen as a great gesture in its quest to achieve its goals and objectives by 2030, including the establishment of NEOM, a city being built in the northwestern Saudi Arabia which will integrate smart city technologies and operate as a tourist destination the Red Sea Project and the Middle East Green Initiative.

The second imperative initiative is Saudi engagement with the Belt and Road Initiative. This grand project and its success, bolstered by the miracle of China, have attracted worldwide attention and appreciation.

The economies involved in the BRI have fully shown their confidence in Chinese leadership for socio-economic development and shared prosperity. It can be said that Saudi Vision 2030 and China’s BRI complement each other naturally.

BRI’s strategic goal is to improve logistical and infrastructural connections and promote trade and investment, while Saudi Vision 2030 aims to create a diversified economy independent of oil trade. Thus, expanding collaboration between Saudi and Chinese companies can provide further impetus to diversifying investment and business ties. This collaboration encompasses not only large infrastructure and utility buildings, but also modern economic areas such as digital innovation and the development of new energies.

Under new MoUs signed by Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Saudi Aramco) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec), the companies will jointly assess opportunities for integrating refining and petrochemicals in areas such as service and technology.

Other areas of BRI engagement include energy transition, engaging local capacity in renewable energy investments and integrating hydrogen supply chains.

It is important to mention that all the new development opportunities generated by Xi’s visit will deepen China-Saudi relations. Xi’s dynamic policies of openness and inclusive socio-economic progress have made him one of the world’s most popular leaders.

The first China-Arab States summit and the inaugural China-Gulf Cooperation Council summit were also held during his visit.

President Xi’s plane was escorted by four Royal Saudi Air Force fighter jets after entering Saudi airspace, and six Saudi Hawk jets from the Royal Aerobatic Team after entering Saudi Arabia. Riyadh airspace. The grand and warm welcome speaks volumes about his fame and respect.

The fruitful cooperation will reach new heights through the implementation of the signed agreements. This process will also strengthen regional solidarity in a positive way, helping countries to tackle common challenges together and build a community with a shared future.

The author is Executive Director of Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future, Islamabad. Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.