Politics
Xi’s visit boosts Gulf region’s solidarity
President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia revealed many amazing factors while promoting greater cooperation in many fields. In addition to attending summits and meeting with leaders of Gulf countries, several MoUs have been signed to deepen trade and investment ties with the region.
To date, 34 investment agreements in sectors such as energy (green hydrogen, solar), information technology, cloud services, transport, logistics, medical industries, housing and construction have been signed. A series of important events show that a new era of greater collaboration will begin between China and the Arab states. Joint collaboration in various fields, from economics to oil and gas trade, was seen as an important step.
Establishing a multilateral engagement will benefit the entire region. The Gulf States have opened their borders to China, and this is going to be a game changer. It should be noted that President Xi also received an honorary doctorate from King Saud University. This is a clear manifestation of the Arab world’s confidence in the Chinese leadership. This increased cooperation will indeed enhance shared prosperity for all parties involved.
All these new initiatives reveal two major aspects. One is Saudi Vision 2030, which is a strategic framework to reduce Saudi Arabia’s dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and expand areas of public services such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation and tourism.
One of the main objectives of the vision is to promote a softer and more secular image of the kingdom, in addition to strengthening economic and investment activity. In this regard, Saudi Arabia’s connectivity with China can be seen as a great gesture in its quest to achieve its goals and objectives by 2030, including the establishment of NEOM, a city being built in the northwestern Saudi Arabia which will integrate smart city technologies and operate as a tourist destination the Red Sea Project and the Middle East Green Initiative.
The second imperative initiative is Saudi engagement with the Belt and Road Initiative. This grand project and its success, bolstered by the miracle of China, have attracted worldwide attention and appreciation.
The economies involved in the BRI have fully shown their confidence in Chinese leadership for socio-economic development and shared prosperity. It can be said that Saudi Vision 2030 and China’s BRI complement each other naturally.
BRI’s strategic goal is to improve logistical and infrastructural connections and promote trade and investment, while Saudi Vision 2030 aims to create a diversified economy independent of oil trade. Thus, expanding collaboration between Saudi and Chinese companies can provide further impetus to diversifying investment and business ties. This collaboration encompasses not only large infrastructure and utility buildings, but also modern economic areas such as digital innovation and the development of new energies.
Under new MoUs signed by Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Saudi Aramco) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec), the companies will jointly assess opportunities for integrating refining and petrochemicals in areas such as service and technology.
Other areas of BRI engagement include energy transition, engaging local capacity in renewable energy investments and integrating hydrogen supply chains.
It is important to mention that all the new development opportunities generated by Xi’s visit will deepen China-Saudi relations. Xi’s dynamic policies of openness and inclusive socio-economic progress have made him one of the world’s most popular leaders.
The first China-Arab States summit and the inaugural China-Gulf Cooperation Council summit were also held during his visit.
President Xi’s plane was escorted by four Royal Saudi Air Force fighter jets after entering Saudi airspace, and six Saudi Hawk jets from the Royal Aerobatic Team after entering Saudi Arabia. Riyadh airspace. The grand and warm welcome speaks volumes about his fame and respect.
The fruitful cooperation will reach new heights through the implementation of the signed agreements. This process will also strengthen regional solidarity in a positive way, helping countries to tackle common challenges together and build a community with a shared future.
The author is Executive Director of Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future, Islamabad. Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202212/15/WS639a7119a31057c47eba47a4.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi’s visit boosts Gulf region’s solidarity
- 7 are accused of international smuggling to Russia
- Super Nintendo World is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood in February 2023
- Hush! This secret Amazon trends department may have the best fashion on the site | Arena
- Technical Report: Haiti Earthquake – Associated Disaster Risk 2021/2022 – Haiti
- The global fight against corruption needs more action
- When the Netflix tennis documentary is out and what we learned from the trailer
- Jamaica Stock Exchange: Set of BSE Trading Reports December 14, 2022
- Trump Organization was in hot water in court ahead of tax evasion trial
- 4 Surprising Ways China Challenges the United States
- Latest COVID symptoms for 2022, according to new study
- What we’re watching: Lula’s army, Turkish political conviction, the Nagorno-Karabakh outbreak, Sunak’s immigration plan