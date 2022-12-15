Istanbul mayor, Erdogan’s rival, sentenced to prison term and political ban

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a serious opponent of President Tayyip Erdogan in next year’s elections, was sentenced to prison on Wednesday and banned from political life by a Turkish court.

Although both sentences have yet to be upheld by an appeals court, Imamoglu was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison as well as a political ban for insulting public officials in a speech he he spoke after winning the Istanbul municipal elections in 2019.

Riot police were stationed outside the courthouse on the Asian side of the city of 17 million and he continued to work as usual, dismissing the legal charges.

At his municipal headquarters across the Bosphorus, on the European side of Istanbul, he told thousands of supporters that the verdict marked a “profound illegality” that “proved that there is no justice in Turkey today”.

Voters will respond in presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for next June, Imamoglu said.

The vote could mark the biggest political challenge yet for Mr Erdogan.

He is seeking to extend his rule for a third decade in the face of a collapsing currency and runaway inflation, which have driven up the cost of living for Turks ever higher.

On Wednesday, supporters of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu outside the city’s municipal building. PA

An alliance of six opposition parties has yet to agree on its presidential candidate, and Mr Imamoglu has been mooted as a possible top challenger to run against Mr Erdogan.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Mr Imamoglu’s opposition party, said he was cutting short a visit to Germany and returning to Turkey in response to what he called a “serious violation of law and justice”.

The US State Department is “deeply disturbed and disappointed” by the sentencing, its deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said.

“This unjust sentence is incompatible with respect for human rights, with respect for fundamental freedoms and the rule of law,” Mr Patel said.

The European Parliament’s rapporteur on Turkey, Nacho Sanchez Amor, expressed his disbelief at the “inconceivable” verdict.

“Justice in Turkey is in a calamitous state, grossly used for political purposes,” Amor tweeted. “Very sad day.”

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu greets supporters outside his office on Wednesday after a Turkish court sentenced him to more than two years in prison and issued a political ban for insulting public officials. Reuters

Mr Imamoglu was put on trial for a speech after the Istanbul elections when he said those who annulled the initial vote, in which he narrowly beat an AKP candidate of Mr Erdogan, were “fools”.

Mr Imamoglu says the remark was a response to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu for using the same language against him.

After the first results were annulled, he comfortably won the new vote, ending the 25-year rule of the AKP and its Islamist predecessors in Turkey’s largest city.

The outcome of next year’s elections is seen as hinged on the ability of the CHP and other opponents to unite forces around a single candidate to challenge Mr Erdogan and the AKP, which has ruled Turkey since 2002.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. APE

Mr Erdogan, who was mayor of Istanbul before dominating Turkish national politics, was briefly jailed in 1999 for reciting a poem which a court ruled incited religious hatred.

Selahattin Demirtas, the imprisoned former leader of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), tweeted that Mr. Imamoglu should be incarcerated in the same prison where Mr. Erdogan was held so that he can finally follow his path to presidency.

A prison sentence or a political ban on Mr. Imamoglu is expected to be upheld by appeals courts, which could prolong the outcome of the case beyond the date of the elections.

Critics say Turkish courts are bending to Mr Erdogan’s will. The government claims that the judiciary is independent.

“The decision will only be final after the higher court decides whether or not to uphold the decision,” Timucin Koprulu, a criminal law professor at Atilim University in Ankara, told Reuters after the decision.

“Under these circumstances, it would be wrong to say that the political ban is in place.”

Updated: December 15, 2022, 00:46