What the protests against Xi Jinping could mean for China (VIDEO)

In November, major cities across China saw numerous protests directly against the ruling party.

These were triggered in part by a deadly fire in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region. The city had been under a strict COVID lockdown since August under China’s “zero COVID” policy. There has been intense speculation online that strict home lockdowns were to blame for the deaths in the deadly fire, although it is unconfirmed whether residents were actually locked inside.

Newsy reported on growing resentment of zero-COVID policies in the spring when Shanghai fell into a months-long lockdown, and scenes emerged online of protests and outcry from residents’ windows. Months later, many people across the country are still stuck, although some restrictions have been lifted.

Eventually, the November protests were broken up by authorities and the government eventually agreed to make a number of policy changes, such as making travel easier and limiting closures to only “high risk” areas.

But the damage was done. All eyes were on Chinese President Xi Jinping, who had yet to face a massive dissent movement until these widespread protests and the negative response to “zero-COVID”, both of which could point to what which is to come for the country and for President Xi. legacy.

Indeed, any kind of open rebellion against the ruling party is highly unusual in China, especially against Xi himself.

“A lot of these protests hold back by targeting local officials and trying to express their loyalty to the center, but this time you see slogans chanting like ‘Xi Jinping quit,'” said Ho-Fung Hung, a professor of political economy at Johns. Hopkins University.

“My hometown is Shanghai, and many people in Shanghai joined this protest and were arrested,” said Tong, a university student. “It’s actually the first time I’ve seen the Chinese people stand out in public saying, ‘We don’t like the communist government. We hate Xi Jinping. We don’t like these policies.'”

The economic impact of his steadfast “zero-COVID” policies is a particularly sore spot for the president, whose early legacy was characterized by strong economic growth. Since Xi came to power in 2012, the country’s GDP has more than doubled. GDP has seen an average increase of almost 7% from 2013 to 2019.

The president has also made the fight against poverty one of his flagship campaigns, spending hundreds of billions in aid in the form of supplies and loans. At the beginning of 2021, he even declared a “complete victory” on the elimination of extreme poverty. Some analysts pointed to discrepancies in the figures presented by the party, and some questioned whether the figures were censored online.

But thanks to the zero-COVID policy, China’s economy contracted earlier this year for the first time since 1992. Additionally, the government chose not to announce a GDP growth target at all.

It coincides with a property market crash across China, as major developers went bankrupt from over-borrowing. House prices are plummeting, many development projects are being abandoned before completion, and global investors are pulling out. Some Chinese officials have tried to cut lending rates and even tried to buy homes outright to keep the industry afloat. About 30% of China’s GDP depends on real estate. For comparison, one estimate puts real estate at just 17% of GDP in the United States.

The anger in China over the zero COVID policy is a big deal. Some have argued that this has seriously tarnished Xi’s legacy of strong economic growth. This may ultimately be why, for the first time since the pandemic began, it has finally rolled back some of its zero-COVID restrictions.

But with the economy slowing and the real estate slump, Xi faces an uphill battle at the start of his third term to project stability and growth for China’s future.