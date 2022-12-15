An Istanbul court sentenced Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to 31 months in prison and banned him from politics.

Krem Imamoglu, mayor of Istanbul and leading figure in the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), was found guilty of insulting election officials during his controversial 2019 election campaign.

Mr. Imamoglu is a popular politician who consistently votes higher than Mr. Erdogan.

The prison sentence will probably not be carried out, even if the decision is upheld by an appeals court because it is below a three-year sentence threshold.

But the political ban, which would come into effect once the appeals process is exhausted, could effectively neutralize Mr Erdogan’s most popular rival ahead of crucial presidential elections in June 2023.

Mr. Erdogan voted badly, due to the disastrous state of the Turkish economy.

Mr Imamoglu was found guilty of calling members of Turkey’s Supreme Election Commission fools after he voted to overturn his narrow March 2019 election victory over a candidate from the Justice and Democratic Party. development of Erdogans (AKP).

Mr Imamoglu won a rematch in June 2019 against the same candidate by an even bigger margin.

Critics in Turkey and abroad have accused Mr Erdogan and his allies of filling Turkish courts with AKP supporters and using the justice system as a political weapon.

An October 2022 report by the European Union said the judiciary continues to systematically target members of opposition parties in parliament and described a systemic lack of independence of the judiciary and undue pressure on judges and the prosecutors.

Turkish courts have also imprisoned Selahattin Demirtas, a leader of the Kurdish-born left-wing People’s Democratic Party, and Osman Kavala, a dissident philanthropist on what international observers said were trumped up charges.

The Ankara government insists that the Turkish judicial system is fair. Ironically, Mr. Erdogan’s political rise was spurred by his imprisonment at the hands of the country’s rulers in 1997, when he was mayor of Istanbul.

Mr. Imamoglu and his supporters were defiant.

A handful of individuals cannot withdraw the authority bestowed by the people, Imamoglu said in a meeting with an opposition figure posted online. With God’s permission, we will become stronger.

Opponents of Mr Erdogan have formed a coalition of six liberal, nationalist, centrist and Islamist parties ahead of the 2023 elections.

But they have yet to decide on a presidential candidate in an election that will hinge on voter dissatisfaction with the economy and the turnout and political preferences of ethnic Kurds who have often acted as a key constituency in Turkish politics.