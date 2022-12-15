Trump tries to rally troops for McCarthy amid House GOP mutiny





Former President Donald Trump has wielded his influence from the sidelines to bolster support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) among the right flank of the House GOP caucus.

Despite Trump’s efforts to work the phone lines, McCarthy continues to face an increasingly narrow path as he strives to lock in the speaker’s gavel amid growing defections from hardline conservatives. who don’t seem influenced by Trump’s overtures.

MCCARTHY TELLS MEMBERS HE IS A ‘HELL NO’ ON OMNIBUS SPENDING BILL

Trump has endorsed McCarthy as a speaker, and while he hasn’t been too vocal in public about that endorsement, he has phoned lukewarm Republicans in an attempt to win them over, The New York Times reported. Earlier this month, his son, Donald Trump Jr., chastised GOP defectors, many of whom are members of the conservative Freedom Caucus party.

“So in their quest to ‘own the establishment’ by arresting Kevin McCarthy, Andy Biggs and others are actually empowering those who impeached Donald Trump. This is a Democratic dream come true for a GOP Congress,” said tweeted Trump Jr., pointing to a story about how some members of Congress offered Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI), who backed Trump’s impeachment, as an alternative.

So in their quest to own the establishment by arresting Kevin McCarthy, Andy Biggs and others are actually empowering those who impeached Donald Trump. It’s a Democratic dream come true for a GOP convention. Genius move guys. https://t.co/SKQ0Kjl6GC

Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 3, 2022

Republicans won 222 House seats to Democrats’ 213 in the midterm elections. Typically, 218 is the magic number to become a speaker, but that threshold can drop if members of Congress choose to vote “present.” At a party meeting last month, 36 Republicans voted against getting McCarthy to be president. The floor vote for the speaker’s race is expected to take place in January when the new Congress is sworn in.

“We all operate as five,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) told an Axios reporter on Wednesday, explaining that he, along with Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Andy Biggs (R-AZ) , Bob Good (R-VA) and Matt Rosendale (R-MT) will all make a group decision on McCarthy’s candidacy for president. Biggs and Gaetz have previously contested McCarthy for the No. 1 home spot.

Some of Trump’s cronies, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), have thrown their weight behind McCarthy, fearing the defections could provide an opening for Democrats to exploit given the GOP’s slim majority.

The former president harbors doubts about McCarthy as a speaker, but sees him as the most viable option and wants to avoid the presidency being tossed to a more centrist member of the caucus, The New York Times reported.

McCarthy declined to endorse Trump’s 2024 candidacy at a press conference on Wednesday. He also dodged a question about why he struggled to lock in the votes needed to be speaker, punching out a reporter for asking an “inappropriate question”.

Trump’s efforts to shape the GOP Senate leadership election failed last month. He fumed and took on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for being the top Republican in the Senate, but the Kentucky sage was able to overcome the leadership battle against him.

