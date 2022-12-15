US defense policy bill asks Pentagon to prevent military takeover of Taiwan





The U.S. military must be able to deter China from taking control of Taiwan by force, says a provision of the National Defense Authorization Compromise Act for fiscal year 2023.

According to the Taiwan Relations Act, the United States must “maintain the ability of the United States Armed Forces to deny a fait accompli against Taiwan in order to deter the People’s Republic of China from using military force to unilaterally alter the status quo. with Taiwan,” according to the explanatory memorandum to the bill. For decades, the United States has maintained a policy of “strategic ambiguity” toward the island. But China’s military buildup in recent years has prompted U.S. lawmakers and military officials to express concern over China’s efforts to reunite Taiwan with the mainland. The text of the 2023 fiscal year guidance bill defines a “fait accompli” as “the use of force by the People’s Republic of China to invade and take control of Taiwan before the United States can respond. effectively”. In recent years, Navy officials have drawn attention to China’s potential to take Taiwan by force. At an October meeting of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, President Xi Jinping maintained China’s desire to reunite Taiwan and the mainland. Following the CCP’s meeting in October, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China was moving toward a faster timeline to take over Taiwan. There has been a change in Beijing’s approach to Taiwan in recent years. And instead of sticking to the status quo that was positively established, a fundamental decision that the status quo was no longer acceptable and that Beijing was determined to pursue reunification in a much faster timeframe, said Blinken at the time. And if peaceful means didn’t work, then he would use coercive means and maybe, if coercive means don’t work, maybe forceful means to achieve his goals. And this is what deeply disrupts the status quo and creates enormous tensions. The Exercise 2023 Policy Bill, which the House passed last week and is awaiting Senate action, also calls for the US Navy to invite the Taiwan Navy to the Rim of the Pacific 2024 exercise. Taiwan did not participate in RIMPAC 2022 this summer. The NDAA also includes language calling on both the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of State, pursuant to the Taiwan Relations Act, to help improve Taiwan’s military capabilities and its cooperation with the U.S. military. This military modernization of Taiwan is intended to help the island prevent China from carrying out “coercive or gray area activities”, a blockade of Taiwan and “[securing] a depot on any island administered by Taiwan and expand or otherwise use that depot to gain control of a population center or other key territory in Taiwan,” according to the legislative text. Related

