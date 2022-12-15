Trump nonsense earns yet another news cycle | Greg LaRose





Former President Donald Trump has a real knack for staying highly relevant in the realm of political news, despite mounting data and dialogue that indicates his chances of returning to the White House are dwindling.

Trump’s latest headline-grabbing example of dossierol involves his recent statement on Truth Social calling for the removal of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution so that he would be declared the winner of the election. 2020 presidential.

It’s yet another iteration of the Big Lie, which Trump keeps repeating knowing he has a sizable core of followers who can’t be bothered that he lost and the voter fraud he claims didn’t happen. As I write this on the morning of December 7, you can bet it’s only a matter of time before Trump questions the legitimacy of Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff results, returning to his false allegations of fraud that followed his own loss in state two years ago.

Republicans can’t figure out why they lost | Dick Polman

Yet his familiar tune still plays into the news cycle. Heck, I’m still talking about it a few days later, even though there’s no substantial information to share.

Here’s how Trump typically makes the front pages and news of the A-blocks network and stays there.

First, he makes an outrageous claim, and the first wave of media coverage echoes it. Then there’s a series of convictions and how dare he tell these stories.

This is followed by follow-ups to check with key Republicans how they feel about what Trump said. Add another day with the response from Democrats who can’t believe GOP leaders won’t distance themselves from Trump enough. Then the cycle often ends with Trump saying the media got it wrong from the start by quoting him directly.

As long as Trump remains at the forefront of the Republican Party, you can expect this cycle to repeat itself. Journalists cannot simply ignore Mar-a-Lago’s chatter, but they have an obligation to fact-check and provide proper context to what is being said.

Dumping Trump won’t solve the GOP leadership problem | Darrell Ehrlick

Like much of what he offers on social media, Trump’s dismissal speech has no basis in legislative procedure, political precedence or logic. Neither he nor any other elected official can suspend parts of the law they don’t like.

Trump certainly knows that. But he also knows that the more outrageous he can be with his public statements, the more they will resonate in the echo chamber. Not so long ago, there was a chorus of prominent voices joining him. They seem to be faltering lately.

While we can’t ignore what Trump has to say, we can decide how strong the gravitational pull is from his words. His ardent GOP supporters can choose the length of his vote.

This commentary was first published by the Louisiana Illuminator, a sister site to the Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.penncapital-star.com/commentary/trumps-nonsense-wins-yet-another-news-cycle-greg-larose/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos