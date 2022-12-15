Boris Johnson makes over a million speeches after leaving Downing Street





Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in British politics Get our free Inside Politics email Boris Johnson made more than a million four-speakers in just two months after leaving No 10. The numbers include 277,723 from Centerview investment bankers in New York, 261,652 from the Hindustan time in India, 215,275 from Televiso Independente for a speech in Lisbon and 276,000 from a US-based insurance broker in September. Mr Johnson also accepted more than 40,000 free homes from Tory donor Lord Bamford and his wife after leaving Downing Street and Checkers in September. As he remains a serving MP serving Uxbridge and South Ruislip, the information has been published in an update to the Register of Members’ Financial Interests. He accepted hospitality despite co-owning three homes in Oxfordshire, London and Somerset respectively. The Bamford family additionally contributed more than $23,800 to the Johnsons’ wedding celebrations over the summer, listed as covering the costs of renting a marquee, portable toilets, wait staff, flowers, d a South African barbecue and an ice cream van. Notably, the statement also revealed that current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received three donations for his leadership campaign. Those figures included 2,000 from asset manager James Diner, 4,000 from Mark Futter and 2,000 from Dr Selva Pankaj, owner of the private education company Regent Group. In December, Johnson delivered a speech at a blockchain conference in Singapore, though his proceeds from that particular engagement have yet to be made public. Previously, Johnson has declared more than 11,000 US hospitality from Rupert Murdoch alongside nearly 20,000 hospitality from Heathrow Airport for use of the Royal Suite. Boris Johnson was replaced as Prime Minister by Liz Truss in September after stepping down in June. Despite suggestions that he would step down from parliament in the next election, he informed his local Conservative party that he intended to stand again for his seat.

