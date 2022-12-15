Court bans Erdogan’s rival from politics, sentences him to jail – Reuters





ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced Istanbul’s popular opposition mayor to almost three years in prison in a politically motivated defamation lawsuit that bars him from standing in the presidential election of next June. Ekrem Imamoglus’ team immediately vowed to appeal his conviction in a case stemming from a remark he made after beating ally President Recep Tayyip Erdogans in a wildly controversial mayoral vote in 2019 . Those sentenced to less than four years are rarely put behind bars in Turkey. But his conviction for insulting a public official disqualifies the 52-year-old mayor, one of the brightest stars of Turkey’s main secular party, from political life for the duration of his sentence. Imamoglu will continue to rule Turkey’s biggest and most legendary city as his appeal winds its way through the courts. The government resigns! hundreds of Imamoglu supporters chanted outside the mayor’s office moments after the verdict was read. A handful of guys can’t take away the power the people give us, Imamoglu told the crowd defiantly. The lawsuit focused on an offhand remark Imamoglu made to reporters months after defeating Erdogan’s ally in a new election held after his first victory was overturned. Officials report uncovering hundreds of thousands of suspicious votes after Erdogan refused to acknowledge Imamoglu’s initial victory in a city he himself ruled before entering national politics two decades ago . The decision backfired badly on Erdogan’s Islamic-origin party. Waves of protests and an outpouring of support from all political walks of life saw Imamoglu land a landslide victory in a new vote held in June. Imamoglu let his frustration with the whole episode boil over a few months later by calling the people who canceled the first vote idiots. An Istanbul court sentenced Imamoglu to two years and seven and a half months in prison for defamation. He also enforced a separate clause in the penal code that prohibits the mayor from engaging in politics. Imamoglus awaiting disqualification comes with Turkey’s opposition parties still squabbling over who should oppose Erdogan in the presidential election next June. Istanbul’s mayor is one of a handful of opposition leaders who polls suggest could beat Erdogan in a head-to-head race. Erdogan’s dominance over Turkish politics has been shaken by an economic crisis that has been compounded by his unconventional approach to interest rates. But more recent polls show Erdogan’s ratings starting to pick up thanks to his widely praised handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This puts even more pressure on the opposition to put aside personal rivalries in the election campaign. The Imamoglus CHP party is led by Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a left-wing former civil servant who generally scores poorly in opinion polls. The CHP held roundtables with five small allies over a single candidate who would not split the anti-Erdogan vote. Those talks have been mired in arguments over politics and general unease over lining up Kilicdaroglu instead of someone more likely to beat Erdogan. Imamoglu appeared to be sensing a guilty verdict when he told reporters this week that Kilicdaroglu was the only candidate who could represent the CHP. Kilicdaroglu blamed the verdict squarely on Erdogan. Posted in Dawn, December 15, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1726422/court-bars-erdogan-rival-from-politics-hands-jail-term The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos