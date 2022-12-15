‘Even an enemy could…’: Imran Khan accuses ex-Pakistani army chief Bajwa of granting favors to sheriffs





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has denounced the former military leader for ‘unleashing atrocities’ against his party’s men and accused him of granting favors to members of Pakistan’s coalition government, especially to the Sharif family.

Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party, made the comments while addressing the nation from his residence in Lahore (Photo: AFP/File)

By Press Trust of India: Pakistanis ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday and slammed former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, accusing him of causing more damage to the country than an enemy could not have done.

Khan, the chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party, made the comments while addressing the nation from his residence in Lahore.

He continued his tirade against the former military leader for “unleashing atrocities” on his party men and accused him of granting favors to members of Pakistan’s coalition government, particularly the Sharif family.

What General Bajwa did in Pakistan even an enemy could not have done. When I was in power, Gen Bajwa told me to forget the responsibility of thieves (Sharifs and Zardaris). The world is aware of this first NRO, National Reconciliation Ordinance (amnesty for past crimes) accord granted to PPP and PML-N by General Pervaiz Musharraf and the second by General Bajwa, Khan said.

Earlier this month, Khan, 70, accused Bajwa of playing a double game against his government and said he made a big mistake by extending the then military leader’s term in 2019.

I would believe anything General Bajwa would tell me because our interests were the same that we had to save the country… General Bajwa was playing a double game and I found out later that even PTI members were getting messages different,” Khan said. during an interview with a local television channel.

Bajwa, 61, retired on Nov. 29 after being granted a three-year extension in 2019 by then-Prime Minister Khan, who has proven to be Pakistan’s military’s biggest critic.

In his farewell address last week, General Bajwa said his decision to keep the military establishment apolitical will shield him from the vagaries of politics in the coup-prone country.

Since the founding of Pakistan 75 years ago, the military has seized power three times and directly ruled the country for almost four decades.

In his speech on Wednesday, Khan said Pakistan’s economy was heading for destruction as there is no justice in the country and reiterated his demand to hold new elections.

Only new elections can pull the country out of the economic quagmire, he said.

I want to say to all institutions, including the military and the judiciary, what is happening today will affect you all. I want the military establishment to remain neutral.

This country needs a strong army because a strong army is in the interests of Pakistan and this will only happen when the army is neutral and does not interfere in politics, Khan said and reiterated his request to the new army chief, General Asim Munir, to take action against the “black sheep”.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his foreign policy decisions independent on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

The former cricketer-turned-politician, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament.

He alleged that the vote of no confidence was part of a US-led plot that targeted him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan. The United States has denied the allegations.

Posted on:

December 15, 2022

