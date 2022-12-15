Chinese President Xi Jinping to deliver speech at the opening of the 2nd round of COP15





Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced that tomorrow, Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a video speech at the opening of the second round of the meeting of representatives of the signatory parties. of the Convention on Biological Diversity, 15th session or COP15. Then, the President of the United Nations Biodiversity Conference and the Minister of the Ministry of Environment and Biodiversity of China, Huang Runqiu, called on the relevant departments to stand up, show courage, and do evidence of wisdom and dedication, in order to bridge the existing gaps, and the contradictions, in order to achieve the gains that have been put forward. Huang Runqiu made the comments yesterday Tuesday during the press conference as part of the meeting of departments that approved the 15th UN Convention on Biological Diversity or COP15 for short. Huang added that due to the role played by all stakeholders in the agreement, the meeting achieved great achievements. Among them are the approval of 23 proposals, or one third of the total proposals needed to ensure the success of the meeting. He said that in some important areas, all parties had had an in-depth exchange of views on their position and point of view. The conference on the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity opened last week, and the conference has entered the most important moment, as one week remains to release the document which will review measures to change the loss and the setbacks that have been found, on the existence of different creatures. According to the arrangements of the meeting, the ministerial forum will be held between December 15 and 17, to resolve the complex issues of the document.

Commenting at the press conference that took place, the Secretary General of the meeting, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, said, “We need this discussion, in order to come up with a good and effective plan, to carry out activities. which will stop the losses that occur, in the field of existence of different bodies, and pave the way for the revival of the sector properly”. (Safiyah Ma, Saminu Alhassan)

