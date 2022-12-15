Will Republican voters stick with Trump in 2024?





Mount Storm, West Virginia

Donald Trump is running for the third time for president of the United States, despite a significant number of voters saying it’s a bad idea, according to a recent CNBC-All America economic survey.

His campaign to become the second U.S. president to win nonconsecutive terms after Grover Cleveland in the late 19th century has his backing from those who most support Trump. So what are these voters saying about his ambitions?

In 2020, Trump won a majority of votes in every county in the states of Oklahoma and West Virginia. In Grant County, West Virginia, he won about 88% of the vote in 2016 and 2020.

No one was alive the last time a Republican lost Grant County’s presidential vote. (That was William Howard Taft in 1912.) And it’s been 15 years since a Democrat won a countywide seat. These days, few even try. Those who challenge Republican candidates by running as independents.

Grant County’s population of 11,000 is over 97% white. The mostly rural county is remote enough that if you appear in a magistrate’s court for not wearing a seat belt while operating a motor vehicle here, it will be noted in the local newspaper.

That newspaper is the Grant County Press, which has been publishing since the 19th century and is the county’s only media outlet. He has only one journalist.

The newspaper conducted an unscientific poll on its Facebook page in late November after VOA contacted it to inquire about the county’s extraordinary level of support for Trump, asking readers, “Would you consider voting for Donald Trump if is he running in the next presidential election?

All but seven of the 36 respondents expressed unconditional support for the twice-impeached Trump.

“In the blink of an eye. At least he knew what the right moves were,” Lisa Moyers replied. “We don’t need a politician, we need a businessman.”

“Only if Ron DeSantis doesn’t show up,” Andie Rudnicki Lowinski wrote.

“No, no and never,” was Freda Calhoun’s emphatic response.

The old Grant County Courthouse in Petersburg, West Virginia dates from 1878 and is currently being renovated.

In an area with dozens of churches and only a few bars, Trump and the Republican Party reflect the deep conservative values ​​of county residents, said Grant County Press editor Camille Howard.

“Since people are overwhelmingly Republican here, whoever the Republican candidate is on the ticket is probably going to win,” Howard told VOA. But when Trump ran in 2016, “a lot of people really wanted to see a change in the country, they wanted to see things get better, and they wanted to be proud to be Americans again. People here are fiercely loyal to state and country.”

They are also resistant. Located on the banks of the South Fork of the Potomac River, the county seat, Petersburg, was badly damaged by floods three times in the 20th century in 1936, 1949 and 1985. Each time, neighbors helped neighbors to rebuild.

“I’m not saying everyone here is observant or religious, that’s not true. But that value is here, where you care about each other,” Howard explained.

Of more than 7,000 registered voters here, less than 700 are registered Democrats. Frank Miller, a retired school psychologist, is one of them.

He told VOA that Grant County Republicans “have good values. That’s what seems really strange to me. They have the same family values, they value their husbands, their wives. They value their children, their grandchildren. -kids. They appreciate all the things that I appreciate, and yet they have this little political side that is so far away.”

“It’s a cult,” Miller said. “I’m a psychologist, I understand how cults work, where there’s a suspension of reality. And they all focus on what their cult leader is saying.”

A frequent letter writer at the Grant County Press, Miller is a New York native who married a West Virginia native and moved to the shores of Mount Storm Lake to retire.

Nature is a big attraction here. Tourists come to hike the 7,100-hectare Dolly Sods Wilderness, which is part of a national forest with lush hardwoods and a variety of wildlife. The county is also popular for its trout and bass fishing. There’s little internet connectivity outside of Petersburg, which is over an hour’s drive from the nearest highway. Many houses are still heated with firewood.

A family sits with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus outside The Grove Cafe & Bakery in Petersburg, W.Va., as VOA Saqib Ul Islam records the encounter.

The county’s chamber of commerce is working to attract new business and industry by touting reliable electricity from both a large coal-fired power plant and the largest wind farm in the eastern states. -United.

“We’re a power-producing county,” said county assessor Jerry Bear, a 30-year member of the county’s Republican Party executive committee. “Diversification has been good. Can we switch to green power right now? I don’t think without the infrastructure. Over time, yes, I think it will happen. But I’m not sure it can happen at the rate that some people want it to.”

During his presidency, Trump has sought to save West Virginia’s coal industry, calling solar power “not powerful enough” and repeatedly railing against wind turbines. There is no evidence that Trump’s mixed energetic message has dented his popularity with Republicans in Grant County.

Few here openly dispute his failed quest to overturn the 2020 election results, which included thousands of his supporters converging on the US Capitol. Two militia leaders have been convicted of seditious conspiracy and another federal trial on the same charges for four other defendants began this week.

Many Republican voters say what matters most to them is Trump’s support for gun rights in a community where many hunt not just for sport, but also to put meat on the table. .

“I trust the man as president,” said former surgical tech Jodi Ours, the county assessor’s sister-in-law. “I think he has the heart of America in his thoughts. Most people I know who voted for him before would vote for him again.”

