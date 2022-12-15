Will announce date of dissolution of KP and Punjab assemblies on Dec 17: Imran – Pakistan





PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday he would announce the date for the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies where his party is in power on December 17.

I have completed consultations with the party and we have decided that at a rally in Lahores Liberty Chowk I will give my nation the date of the dissolution of the KP and Punjab assemblies, he said in a speech to the nation.

Last month, Imran announced that his party would dissociate itself from the current corrupt political system by leaving the assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

However, in an interview with Bol News earlier this month, the PTI leader said he could delay the dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies if the political players agreed to come to the table and decide that the general elections would be called at most by the end of next March.

In his speech today, the former Prime Minister said that the dissolution of the assemblies would pave the way for elections.

The law stipulates that once assemblies are dissolved, elections must be held within 90 days. So on December 17, I will give the date and after that, 70% of the country will go into electoral mode.

Logically, if the elections take place in 70% of the country [] then they could simply hold a general election. But it’s our misfortune that the criminals sit [in the government] and they don’t care about the country, he said.

Imran said the government was waiting for the third round of looting the country and was in no mood for elections due to fear of losing. Their interests and the interests of the nations are opposed.

Along with the dissolution of the assemblies, the PTI lawmakers would also go to the National Assembly and demand that the president accept their resignation, he added.

Pakistan on the brink of destruction

At the start of his speech, Imran warned that Pakistan’s economy was heading for destruction because there was no justice in the country.

In my 70 years of life, I have never witnessed what is happening in Pakistan today [] the shameful way large criminal files are closed [] such things don’t even happen in the banana republics.

Major criminals who have been convicted return one by one as the charges against them are dropped. And all this is happening under NRO 2, the head of the PTI claimed.

He gave the example of the return of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ son to Pakistan, saying Suleman should first provide details of the corruption scandal against him.

Today I want to tell my nation that I have been saying these things for 26 years [] I said that the reason why corruption and these mafias exist in Pakistan is the absence of rule of law, Imran pointed out.

Not asking for help from the establishment

Imran went on to say that it was important for all stakeholders, including the establishment and the judiciary, to realize that Pakistan’s economy today stood at a crucial point.

There is inflation, unemployment, industries are closing and markets have lost faith in government, he said.

I want to say this to all institutions today [] what happens today will affect you all [] the whole country will collapse and if that happens, national security will be the most affected.

Imran also pointed out that there was a perception that the PTI was seeking help from the establishment.

I want to make it clear today that I am not asking for anyone’s help. [] I want the establishment to be neutral so that its honor increases, he stressed, saying that in recent years the distance between the establishment and the public has increased.

This country needs a strong army [] in any situation, I don’t want our army to be weakened. A strong army is in the interest of Pakistan and this will only happen when the army is neutral and does not interfere [in politics].

The head of the PTI also said that criticizing some black sheep of the institution was not the same as criticizing the army.

If there are black sheep in the institutions [] then the institution should raise its stature by taking action against them.

Imran lamented the treatment of PTI party leaders Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill, saying attempts were made to weaken Pakistan’s largest national party.

What is the state of human rights in Pakistan? With all due respect, I want to ask the court today that if you can’t protect our basic rights, who will, he asked.

Toshakhana and Foreign Funding Business

Furthermore, Imran said that the Toshakhana and foreign funding cases against him were part of the Chief Electoral Commissioners’ one-point scheme to disqualify Imran Khan.

The day the Toshakhana case goes to court [] I can say in writing that everything I did was legal, he insisted. And it’s the same with the case of foreign funding.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be clear that the PTI is the only party in the country that has done proper political fundraising.

The former prime minister said his party had repeatedly gone to court demanding that the funding cases of all political parties be heard together. Why is this not happening? Because when the coffers open, everyone will know how they are fundraising.

Imran also claimed that he would not flee the country regardless of the number of lawsuits against him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1726322 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos