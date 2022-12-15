Democratic lawmakers urge Meta not to restore Trump’s Facebook account in January





Washington CNN—

On Wednesday, two Democratic lawmakers urged Meta to keep Donald Trump’s suspension from his platforms when he revisits the issue in January, arguing that the former president’s recent posts on his own social media platform suggest that he is likely to violate the policies of the social media giants if given a chance.

The letter from California Rep. Adam Schiff and Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse cites numerous reports of Trump’s posts on Truth Social, the Twitter alternative for former presidents. They call his remarks election disinformation and, in some cases, incitement.

On Truth Social, Trump also reportedly amplified the QAnon conspiracy theory followers that Meta banned from his platforms in 2020, the lawmakers wrote.

For Meta to credibly maintain a legitimate election integrity policy, it is essential that your company maintains its platform ban against former President Trump, the letter states. Based on Metas’ own statement about the standards allowing Trump to return to the platform, his account should continue to be restricted.

Meta declined to comment on Wednesday’s letter.

The company suspended Trump for two years after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots over concerns he fomented violence. With the help of outside experts, he plans to assess in early January whether to lift Trump’s restrictions and allow him to post on his platforms again.

A key metric in determining whether Trump’s account will be restored will be whether there is an ongoing risk of real-world violence, Meta said. Nick Clegg, the company’s head of global affairs, said in September that misrepresentations about the election results would not necessarily be a factor in the decision.

It’s not whether you’re telling the truth or not, it’s not whether what you say or do incites violence and can be clearly linked to real-world developments that threaten to harm the real world, a said Clegg during an event organized by the media Semafor. It’s not about truth or lies.

If Trump is allowed back on Metas platforms and breaks the rules again, Meta said last year, he would face an escalating series of penalties that will include the possibility of a permanent ban.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/14/business/democrats-meta-trump-facebook-ban-extension-hnk-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos