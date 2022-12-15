Former British Prime Minister Johnson earns 1 million for four speeches since his departure





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received more than £1million (about RM5.4million) to deliver four speeches since leaving Downing Street just over three months ago, according to official data released Wednesday. Johnson resigned as Prime Minister in early September after losing the support of ministers and lawmakers after months of scandals, including parties at the heart of government while the rest of Britain was under a strict lockdown. during the Covid-19 pandemic. The 58-year-old was paid £1,030,782 for four speaking engagements in October and November, a rate of around £30,000 an hour, according to the latest MPs Financial Interest Register. As an MP, Johnson is required to declare outside income, as well as the number of hours involved. Johnson’s highest paying job was a speech in New York to US financial firm Centerview Partners worth £277,724. The company also provided transportation and accommodation for Johnson and two of its staff, and the recorded time commitment was nine hours. His other earnings were an “engagement and VIP reception” with the Indian newspaper the Hindustan Times for which he was paid £261,652, as well as £215,276 for a speech at the CNN Global Summit in Lisbon and £276,130 for a Council insurance. Agents and Brokers Conference. He also received in-kind donations of accommodation from Tory donors, the Bamford family, worth several thousand pounds, and completed a trip to the United States worth over £11,000 for a meeting funded by media magnate Rupert Murdoch. In October, Johnson abandoned an attempt to reclaim the post he had lost weeks earlier following his successor Liz Truss’ brief tenure as prime minister. After returning home from a vacation in the Caribbean, Johnson said he didn’t believe he could unify party lawmakers. Johnson, whose verbal flamboyance has long been one of his hallmarks, was widely expected to enter the speaking circuit after leaving office.

