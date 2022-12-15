Pramukh Swami treated me like a son, says PM Modi at centenary inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed Swaminarayan sect leader Pramukh Swami Maharaj as a reformer and recalled his long association with the late saint, who he said treated him like a son, adding that he felt lucky to have found the strength to work in such a saatvik (moralistic) environment in the midst of a taamsik (vindictive) world.

The Prime Minister was inaugurating the month-long centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, former leader of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), in Ahmedabad. The month-long celebrations will be open to the public starting December 15.

The prime minister said, Raajsi bhi nahi ban na hai, taamsik bhi nahi ban na hai, saatvik bante hue chalte rahna hai, chalte rahna hai, chalte rahna hai (I don’t want to become royal, I don’t want to become vindictive, I gotta keep being preachy, keep going, keep going…), adding that he felt like he was sitting under a huge tree, under a storehouse of knowledge, while addressing thousands of people at the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar .

Marking the culmination of the five-year centenary celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BAPS’ Mahant Swami Maharaj inaugurated the 600-acre Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar on Sardar Patel Ring Road. It will be open to the public from December 15. Pramukh Swami Maharaj died at Sarangpur in Botad district on August 13, 2016, aged 95.

Calling Pramukh Swami Maharaj as a father figure, Prime Minister Modi said there was not a single election for which he signed his candidacy without using a pen sent by Pramukh Swami Maharaj and after him, Mahant Swami Maharaj.

I contested the elections for the first time in Rajkot in 2002… when two seers gave me a box with a pen that Swamiji had sent… Pramukh Swami gave me a pen to sign my candidacy even when I went to me. present to Kashi… the pen was the color of the BJP flag, the PM recalled.

Sharing another bond he shared with the Swami, Modi said: In the past 40 years, not a single year has passed that he has not sent fabric for kurta pajamas for me… Few no matter the age of the son, he remains a child for his parents. . The country made me the Prime Minister but the tradition that Pramukh Swamiji started is still carried on by Pujya Mahant Swamiji…He certainly looks at me every moment and sees my work if I walk the path he showed me .

Adding that since childhood, he was attracted to spiritualism and never imagined that he would reach Pramukh Swami when he looked at him from afar. When he had the first chance to meet him personally in 1981, Modi said, I was surprised that he gathered information about me. All the while he spoke not of God, religion or spiritualism, but of service to humanity. These were the subjects he was talking about. He had only one message that the highest goal in life should be service, to the last breath we should be of service.

Sharing that during his toughest times in life Pramukh Swami always spoke to him, the Prime Minister said: In 1991-92, during the Ekta Yatra to hoist the national to Srinagars Lal Chowk under Murali Manohar Joshi, Swamiji was aware that I had asked for his blessing before leaving. Our group was attacked in Punjab and many were killed. After hoisting the flag when I landed in Jammu, the first call I received was from Pramukh Swamiji asking if I was okay.

During the terrorist attack on Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar on September 24, 2002, the Prime Minister said that Pramukh Swami was worried about him as the CM’s residence was barely 20 meters from the temple.

I feel like he was like my father… When the Delhi Akshardham temple was built, I was told that it was Yogiji Maharaj’s wish to have Akshardham on the banks of Yamuna. But look at the disciple who lived the words of his guru. We could see the strength of a guru in him, but I see the strength of a disciple who has lived the words of his guru, the prime minister added.

Crediting Pramukh Swami with transforming the temple tradition into a modern tradition by merging spirituality and modernism, the Prime Minister said: If Pramukh Swami Maharaj had wanted to, he could have stayed in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad or any big city, but he preferred to stay in Sarangpur… meet any akhara, i tell them to visit Sarangpur for two days to see how the sants should be and how they are trained.

This centenary celebration will motivate the new generation, the Prime Minister said adding counting on him also as a volunteer alongside the 80,000 volunteers who built the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar as he is also a swayamsevak.