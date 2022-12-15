Politics
Pramukh Swami treated me like a son, says PM Modi at centenary inauguration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed Swaminarayan sect leader Pramukh Swami Maharaj as a reformer and recalled his long association with the late saint, who he said treated him like a son, adding that he felt lucky to have found the strength to work in such a saatvik (moralistic) environment in the midst of a taamsik (vindictive) world.
The Prime Minister was inaugurating the month-long centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, former leader of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), in Ahmedabad. The month-long celebrations will be open to the public starting December 15.
The prime minister said, Raajsi bhi nahi ban na hai, taamsik bhi nahi ban na hai, saatvik bante hue chalte rahna hai, chalte rahna hai, chalte rahna hai (I don’t want to become royal, I don’t want to become vindictive, I gotta keep being preachy, keep going, keep going…), adding that he felt like he was sitting under a huge tree, under a storehouse of knowledge, while addressing thousands of people at the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar .
Marking the culmination of the five-year centenary celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BAPS’ Mahant Swami Maharaj inaugurated the 600-acre Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar on Sardar Patel Ring Road. It will be open to the public from December 15. Pramukh Swami Maharaj died at Sarangpur in Botad district on August 13, 2016, aged 95.
Subscriber Stories
Calling Pramukh Swami Maharaj as a father figure, Prime Minister Modi said there was not a single election for which he signed his candidacy without using a pen sent by Pramukh Swami Maharaj and after him, Mahant Swami Maharaj.
I contested the elections for the first time in Rajkot in 2002… when two seers gave me a box with a pen that Swamiji had sent… Pramukh Swami gave me a pen to sign my candidacy even when I went to me. present to Kashi… the pen was the color of the BJP flag, the PM recalled.
Sharing another bond he shared with the Swami, Modi said: In the past 40 years, not a single year has passed that he has not sent fabric for kurta pajamas for me… Few no matter the age of the son, he remains a child for his parents. . The country made me the Prime Minister but the tradition that Pramukh Swamiji started is still carried on by Pujya Mahant Swamiji…He certainly looks at me every moment and sees my work if I walk the path he showed me .
Adding that since childhood, he was attracted to spiritualism and never imagined that he would reach Pramukh Swami when he looked at him from afar. When he had the first chance to meet him personally in 1981, Modi said, I was surprised that he gathered information about me. All the while he spoke not of God, religion or spiritualism, but of service to humanity. These were the subjects he was talking about. He had only one message that the highest goal in life should be service, to the last breath we should be of service.
Sharing that during his toughest times in life Pramukh Swami always spoke to him, the Prime Minister said: In 1991-92, during the Ekta Yatra to hoist the national to Srinagars Lal Chowk under Murali Manohar Joshi, Swamiji was aware that I had asked for his blessing before leaving. Our group was attacked in Punjab and many were killed. After hoisting the flag when I landed in Jammu, the first call I received was from Pramukh Swamiji asking if I was okay.
During the terrorist attack on Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar on September 24, 2002, the Prime Minister said that Pramukh Swami was worried about him as the CM’s residence was barely 20 meters from the temple.
I feel like he was like my father… When the Delhi Akshardham temple was built, I was told that it was Yogiji Maharaj’s wish to have Akshardham on the banks of Yamuna. But look at the disciple who lived the words of his guru. We could see the strength of a guru in him, but I see the strength of a disciple who has lived the words of his guru, the prime minister added.
Crediting Pramukh Swami with transforming the temple tradition into a modern tradition by merging spirituality and modernism, the Prime Minister said: If Pramukh Swami Maharaj had wanted to, he could have stayed in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad or any big city, but he preferred to stay in Sarangpur… meet any akhara, i tell them to visit Sarangpur for two days to see how the sants should be and how they are trained.
This centenary celebration will motivate the new generation, the Prime Minister said adding counting on him also as a volunteer alongside the 80,000 volunteers who built the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar as he is also a swayamsevak.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/pramukh-swami-treated-me-like-a-son-says-pm-modi-at-centenary-inauguration-8325096/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pramukh Swami treated me like a son, says PM Modi at centenary inauguration
- World Health Organization appoints Sir Jeremy Farrar as Chief Scientist, Dr Amelia Lata Afuhaamango Tuipulota as Chief Nursing Officer
- 2 Lakhs dress is nothing before Katrina
- December 17, Imran Khan should not give the date of February or March, Rana SanaullahNews WAALI
- Naomi Ackie dazzles in a crystal beaded dress for the film’s premiere
- Kyrgios, Tiafoe named among the stars in Netflix tennis docuseries
- US SEC votes to advance stock market overhaul proposals
- Donald Trump issues official statement to address Mike Leach’s tragic death
- US plans to supply smart bomb kits to Ukraine
- Former British Prime Minister Johnson earns 1 million for four speeches since his departure
- Google layoffs: parent company Alphabet still hiring new employees amid talks of job cuts
- Excise target for sugary drinks set at IDR 3.08 trillion next year