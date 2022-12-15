



Good Wednesday! I'm almost ready to talk about Brazil's World Cup defeat. Send football tips and ramblings to: [email protected]

Below: Washington is reeling from the arrest of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Frieds, and Apple is planning a major change in control of its app store. First:

Democrats pressure Facebook to uphold Trump ban

Democratic lawmakers are calling on Facebook’s parent company to extend former President Donald Trump’s suspension, increasing pressure on the tech giant ahead of an expected ruling on the future of its accounts next month.

The social network initially suspended Trump indefinitely, citing risks posed by his accounts after his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, but Facebook later said it would keep the ban in place for two years. , then assess whether the risk to public safety has receded. Trump’s suspension from Facebook and Instagram, if not extended, is set to expire on January 7.

In a letter to Meta on Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers argued that the risk posed by Trump’s accounts had certainly not diminished since the former presidents were impeached and urged the tech giant to continue the suspension beyond January.

For Meta to credibly uphold a legitimate election integrity policy, it’s critical that your company uphold its platform’s ban against former President Trump, lawmakers wrote in a letter first reported by The Technology 202. The letter was led by Representative Adam B. Schiff. (D-Calif.) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (DR.I.) and co-signed by Reps. Andr Carson (D-Ind.) and Kathy Castor (D-Fla.).

The letter asks the company to clarify the criteria it will use to assess whether to reinstate Trump and whether it will seek assurances from the nominee in its decision.

Facebook, which has since renamed its parent company Meta, imposed a two-year ban on Trump after its oversight board upheld but reprimanded his initial suspension, saying that if a serious risk of violence warranted the restriction, the company has committed an error by issuing an indefinite ban. .

Nick Clegg, the company’s head of global affairs, said last June that he would assess external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest, to decide. of Trump’s fate on platforms beyond January 7.

If we determine there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a specified period and continue to reassess until that risk has subsided, Clegg wrote.

Meta returned a request for comment to Cleggs’ remarks. A Trump spokesperson did not return a request for comment.

The campaign to get Trump away from Facebook comes as Republicans applauded new Twitter owner Elon Musk for restoring the former president’s account to his single-sign-on platform, even though he didn’t still posted on it.

After Trump was launched on a series of major platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, he launched his own Truth Social social network aimed at competing with Silicon Valley heavyweights, but the platform has had some difficulty. hard to take off.

In their letter this week, Democratic lawmakers expressed concern that Trump continues to post harmful election content on Truth Social that would likely violate Facebook policies and bring similar conspiratorial rhetoric back to Facebook, if given any. the possibility.

Trump posted insidious QAnon conspiracy theories on his platform dozens of times, which Meta banned, and continued to falsely claim the 2020 election was rigged, claiming major platforms took measures to suppress them.

Pressure to extend Trump’s suspension is already attracting Republicans, some of whom have accused Democrats of trying to impose proxy government censorship by pressuring tech companies over their content decisions.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.), a Trump ally who voted against certification of the 2020 election, criticized Schiff over the letter before it was publicly released, tweeting last week that the left desperately needs help. power and is ready to deploy [Chinese Communist Party]-style censorship tactics to silence any opposition.

The tech companies have been stuck for years in the middle of a tug of war between Democrats and Republicans over its content calls, with Democrats criticizing the platforms for doing too little to stamp out hate speech and misinformation, and the Republicans accusing them of stifling free speech. The dispute came to a head after the Jan. 6 uprising, when many social networks launched Trump.

Trump continues to be indefinitely suspended from other platforms, including YouTube, which has said little publicly about how he assesses whether to reinstate his account.

Washington seeks answers and distance after Bankman-Frieds arrest

Washington lawmakers have begun sorting through the political wreckage following the sudden arrest of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, with many seeking to distance themselves from a top benefactor in the 2022 election, report Tony Romm and Isaac Stanley-Becker. Lawmakers from both parties blasted Bankman-Fried and expressed fear of further abuses in the largely unregulated cryptocurrency industry.

I’m afraid we think of Sam Bankman-Fried as one big snake in a crypto Garden of Eden, Rep. Brad Sherman (D-California) said during a House Financial Services Committee hearing, that Bankman – Fried was to appear. at. The thing is, crypto is a snake garden.

A Bahamian judge on Tuesday denied bail to Bankman-Fried, who is fighting extradition to the United States. Prosecutors also announced their case against Bankman-Fried. It was one of the biggest financial frauds in American history, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

Apple is working to allow alternative app stores

A move to give users such a capability would be a reversal of Apple’s previous rhetoric about opening up its software ecosystem, reports Bloomberg Newss Mark Gurman. This follows new European rules requiring big tech companies to make their platforms interoperable with those of their competitors. The rules also prevent companies from giving preferential treatment to their products and forcing developers to use their payment systems.

Apple has long argued that allowing users to install apps outside of its own App Store could open up their devices to hacks. To help protect against dangerous apps, Apple is discussing the idea of ​​imposing certain security requirements even if the software is distributed outside of its store. These apps may also need to be verified by Apple, a process that could incur fees, writes Gurman.

The changes could be added to Apple’s software next year, Gurman reports. But Apple, which charges fees to app developers who use its App Store, has yet to decide whether to comply with EU rules allowing app developers to introduce alternative payment systems into their apps, Gurman reports. .

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment on Bloomberg News. Here’s more from Gurman:

Changes would also come to the NFC chip and camera access, Find My Network for AirTag rivals, web browsing engines and other areas of Apples software. The company still plans to charge developers for access to iOS, even with sideloading.

— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) December 13, 2022

The QAnon movement reinvigorated by Musk

The rhetoric of Twitter owner Elon Musks and the amplification of memes and grievances have injected new energy into QAnon, a confusing set of conspiracy theories, reports Drew Harwell. QAnon believers have argued that former President Donald Trump waged a secret holy war against a global Satanist cabal that would result in the execution of top Democrats and Deep State elites.

Musk did not explicitly support QAnon, and he did not respond to requests for comment. Some of his close allies say they don’t think Musk actually believes what he says online. Musk used the claims to get attention, according to a person from Musk’s inner circle who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Musk’s views. He wants to ruin everything, the person said.

QAnon adherents see Musk’s ambiguity and plausible deniability as a way to get their ideology out into the mainstream. At this rate, Elon is about to start posting Q drops to millions of standards and there is nothing anyone can do to stop him, a QAnon-boosting Truth Social account with 165,000 followers wrote on Monday.

