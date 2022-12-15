EU pledges 10 billion euro investment in Southeast Asia – Xinhua

European Council President Charles Michel (L), Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (C) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pose for a photo during the welcoming ceremony for the EU-ASEAN Memorial Summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

BRUSSELS, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) — The European Union (EU) has pledged to mobilize 10 billion euros (10.6 billion U.S. dollars) by 2027 to accelerate investment in the Association’s infrastructure Southeast Asian (ASEAN) nations.

At the EU-ASEAN Memorial Summit held here on Wednesday, the EU and its member states offered the financial support that will focus on green transition and sustainable connectivity in Southeast Asia, supported by the initiative of sustainable connectivity and the Green Team Europe initiative.

Investments will focus on energy, transport, digitalisation, education and the promotion of trade and sustainable value chains, the European Commission said in a statement. The funds will support Southeast Asia’s transition to a green economy, better access to essential services, and economic opportunities and jobs.

In a joint statement after the meeting, leaders welcomed the signing of the EU-ASEAN Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement, the first-ever region-to-region aviation agreement.

ASEAN leaders pledged to pursue strong economic cooperation with the EU, ASEAN’s third largest trading partner and second largest investor. They are committed to promoting sustainable and inclusive trade and investment.

While “we are each other’s third largest trading partner (…) this only represents 5% of our trade. There is so much untapped potential”, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

During the summit, the leaders also discussed the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and reiterated their positions on the issue, including their objection to the threat of the use of nuclear weapons and the suffering caused by the conflict. in several parts of the world, according to the statement.

