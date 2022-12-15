Proof that Jokowi did not make the wrong choice

JAKARTA, investor.id – Minister of State Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir received public appreciation for his performance while leading the BUMN ministry. This is reflected in the results of a survey by survey agency Poltracking Indonesia which stated that the level of public satisfaction with Erick Thohir’s work was 59.4% and that he is became one of the most successful ministers in President Joko Widodo’s cabinet.

“Of course, the slick performance Erick Thohir put in is not just a camouflage as a figure polishing himself for political events. public,” said BUMN observer Kiki Rizki Yoctavian, contacted on Wednesday 14/12/2022.

According to him, the level of satisfaction with the performance of the Minister of Public Enterprises is inseparable from the actual work of Erick Thohir in various programs. One of the best known to the public is the transformation of public enterprises.

Rizki said: Erick Thohir’s success as head of the BUMN ministry was seen from three things. First, the successful transformation of public enterprises which has an impact on increasing profits.

Erick has also succeeded in making BUMN efficient by simplifying the number of public companies, from 142 companies previously at the start of 2020, leaving only 41 BUMNs at the start of 2022. The objective is to consolidate them again into 30 BUMNs.

“Based on data from the Ministry of BUMN, in the third quarter of 2022 (unaudited), the consolidated net profit of BUMN was recorded at IDR 155 trillion. An increase of 24% compared to the net profit of 124, 7 trillion rupees for the year 2021,” he said.

Second, Rizki continued, Erick Thohir succeeded in making public companies sound. This can be seen from its success in achieving SOE participation in line with its business model. Among them, holding tourism BUMN, holding ultramicro BUMN, holding SOE hotel, holding food BUMN, holding Pharmaceutical BUMN, holding state-owned mining companies, up to holding electric battery industry.

“The third is the role of public enterprises in society, such as MSME programs, cultural programs, programs for fishermen, farmers, etc.,” he said.

According to Rizki, Erick Thohir’s way of working as the head of the Ministry of Public Enterprises not only focused on the benefits of the state, but also contributed to the national economic recovery and the improvement of the people’s economy. . “Erick Thohir has proven that in addition to seeking dividends for the state, state-owned enterprises also play a role in the economic life of the Indonesian people,” he explained.

Rizki added that Erick Thohir was very proficient in preparing reliable human resources, namely the AKHLAK program which is an acronym for Amanah, Competent, Harmonious, Loyal, Adaptive, and Collaborative as base value within BUMN.

In addition, Erick also pays full attention to the younger generation by encouraging young leaders in public companies. “Very often we see the Minister of BUMN present on campus giving public lectures to students about motivation, innovation and about BUMN. He proves this by opening job offers at BUMN-BUMN en masse by through the BUMN ministry,” he said.

Based on this achievement, Rizki said, when the investigative agency Poltracking Indonesia released the results of its investigation and placed Erick Thohir as the top performing minister, it was a kind of report of class promotion. “What good is it, for the Minister of State Enterprises to be more enthusiastic in the real work of building Indonesia in the future,” he said.

The achievements and public recognition of Erick Thohir’s work will automatically increase his eligibility as a potential young figure on the stage of the 2024 presidential election. “Erick Thohir’s brilliant performance will certainly increase his political eligibility before the 2024 presidential election,” he said.

Publisher: Aris Cahyadi ([email protected])