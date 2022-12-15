Why Donald Trump is such a popular topic among Democrats





Since declaring his candidacy for president in early 2015, Donald Trump has been a favorite talking point among Democrats.

It has continuously been featured on CNN and MSNBC, the two major center-left cable news networks. His latest antics, peccadilloes and threats to the constitutional order are often featured in The New York Times and The Washington Post, while continually being beset by Democratic politicians.

By contrast, mainstream Republican media and politicians have been remarkably quiet about Trump lately, despite his recent presidency and his apparent standing among his own party’s voters in national opinion polls.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump declares his candidacy to return to the White House in the 2024 presidential election on November 15, 2022 in front of a crowd gathered at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. (Kyōdo) == Kyōdo

Most Democratic leaders and commentators clearly hate Trump personally and reject virtually everything he stands for. They view him as corrupt and immoral due to his corporate manipulations, refusal to release personal tax returns, and treatment of women.

They see him as a threat to constitutional governance, and indeed to American democracy itself, due to his apparent encouragement of the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol; his refusal to return classified documents; and its blatant denial of legitimate election results. Some also view it as ethnically discriminatory, due to its recent association with known and outspoken anti-Semites.

I see two important reasons why Democrats continue to focus on Trump as a favorite public talking point, however.

Kent E. Calder.

First, many see Trump as a particularly vulnerable and disruptive candidate within his own party, which they believe he can beat in 2024, and therefore want to encourage him to run. And second, from a more short-term tactical perspective, attacking Trump relieves important political dilemmas for Democrats within their own party.

Trump’s ability to improve the political fortunes of Democrats and, conversely, harm Republicans, was evident in the results of the November 2022 midterm elections.

Unlike historical precedent, where the party outside the White House typically won a substantial number of seats, Republicans this time failed to take control of the Senate, losing crucial races in Pennsylvania and Georgia. . And they only secured a majority in the House of Representatives by a surprisingly narrow margin of nine seats, 223 to 212.

Trump’s interference in the selection of unelected candidates who are personally loyal to him, as well as his own rejection of the 2020 election, have been widely seen as the main reasons for these unexpected Republican defeats, which of course have the reverse delighted the Democrats.

Going forward, Trump’s candidacy seems likely to appeal to President Joe Biden in particular, as it gives momentum to Biden’s own complex outlook. Biden, after all, actually defeated Trump, and recent polls continue to give him higher support ratings than Trump.

Biden has just turned 80, however, and would be 86 at the end of his second term if re-elected. If he does not complete a second term, the current prospect is that Vice President Kamala Harris will succeed him.

Her popularity is significantly lower than Biden’s and she has many potential rivals within the party, including California Governor Gavin Newsom; Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttegieg; and Senator Amy Klobuchar.

The political currents within the Democratic Party are therefore complex, both about President Biden and Vice President Harris.

Biden apparently wants to run for office and recently changed the sequence of the 2024 Democratic primaries, putting South Carolina, where he is most popular, first to boost his chances.

Trump’s newly declared candidacy bolsters Biden’s leverage to make such changes, postponing and possibly defusing internal friction within Democratic ranks that might otherwise emerge.

Trump’s candidacy appeals to many Democrats in other ways as well. This, of course, gives them the opportunity to hold the attractive moral high ground and rely on the support of independents, as well as some Republicans, who are personally opposed to Trump.

And Trump’s strength with the populist segment of the Republican base, as well as name recognition, makes it difficult for more moderate and conventional Republican candidates ranging from former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. , to gain ground.

Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis, Trump’s only real potential rival for the Republican base, is a potential alternative but is only 44, so he can afford to wait. And he could be barred from running in 2024 by the danger of a primary battle with Trump in the Republican Party, a prospect that Democrats are also excited about.

DeSantis won a landslide victory last month in his re-election bid for governor of Florida, even as Republicans suffered a surprising number of setbacks across the country.

He has an eloquent and charismatic wife, who has just successfully recovered from breast cancer; a charming young family; a populist appeal similar to Trump’s; no apparent scandal; and a law degree from Harvard.

Many observers believe that DeSantis could ultimately win a one-on-one battle with Trump, given his formidable credentials and Trump’s notoriety.

Instead, the greatest danger to a DeSantis candidacy in 2024 may well be the prospect of Trump exiting the Republican Party and launching a third-party candidacy, should he lose to DeSantis.

Trump, after all, was for many years a Democrat and never showed clear loyalty to the Republican Party or its other leaders, when such party loyalty threatened his interests.

Trump’s huge ego also makes it difficult for him to accept defeat, and a third-party candidacy could be a way for him to continue his fight in hopes of eventual victory.

A Trump decision by a third party, against DeSantis or any other Republican candidate who might defeat him in the primary election, would of course delight Democrats, as it would seriously split the Republican ranks.

History shows that in American politics, third party movements cannot win, but can easily play a deadly spoiler role. In 1912, for example, former President Theodore Roosevelt, a Republican, started the third-party “Bull Moose” movement, after being defeated by incumbent President William Howard Taft. Roosevelt’s efforts ultimately resulted in the election of Democrat Woodrow Wilson, the opponent of both Roosevelt and Taft.

More than a century later, Democrats could expect a similar outcome in 2024, with a third Trump movement against Republican nominee DeSantis re-electing an 82-year-old President Biden.

It’s no wonder Democrats are doing their best to support a fading Trump’s candidacy, despite — or indeed because of — all of his shortcomings.

(Kent E. Calder is the director of the Edwin O. Reischauer Center for East Asian Studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington.)

