Indonesian parliament approves long-standing extradition and defense agreements with Spore





JAKARTA – Indonesia’s parliament on Thursday ratified a fugitive extradition deal with Singapore, the latest of three agreements on pending bilateral issues between the two countries. Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly told the House of Representatives (DPR) that an extradition treaty is a form of international cooperation and an effort by the Indonesian government not only to ensure justice and protection of its citizens, but also to demonstrate its active role in maintaining world order. The agreement between Indonesia and Singapore, he said, will provide legal certainty to both countries in carrying out the extradition of fugitives. This extradition cooperation with Singapore will make it easier for law enforcement officials to resolve criminal cases where the perpetrators are in Singapore, he added. The DPR had ratified the Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) earlier on December 6, which will allow Singapore’s armed forces to train and participate in exercises in Indonesia, with full respect for Indonesian sovereignty. on its territory. The two neighbors had concluded and signed the two agreements in April 2007, in the presence of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, then Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, and had agreed to implement them simultaneously. However, they were not ratified by Indonesia at the time. On January 25, Mr. Lee and President Joko Widodo reaffirmed their commitment to the two agreements as well as a third, the Flight Information Region Agreement during the Singapore-Indonesia leaders’ retreat in Bintan. These agreements are a necessity for Indonesia, Mr. Arsul Sani, a member of the House Commission III responsible for overseeing law and legislation, human rights and security affairs, told the Straits Times. Regarding the extradition treaty, Indonesia has similar agreements with other ASEAN countries, so there is nothing special. We hope to bring back Indonesians implicated in crimes, including corruption. Similarly, Singaporean suspects hiding in Indonesia can also be extradited, Arsul said. At Indonesia’s request, the retroactive application of extradition of fugitives for crimes was increased from 15 years in the 2007 agreement to 18 years in the current agreement. Arsul said Indonesia will use other multilateral treaties it is a party to to tackle crimes that go back even further. Regarding defense cooperation, we believe it will benefit both Singapore and Indonesia. More importantly, we hope that the training takes place in accordance with the agreement, and does not lead to further concessions that could raise questions of sovereignty, he added. Mr. Arsul said that Mr. Widodo will have to sign these legally binding agreements. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who was present at the plenary session last Tuesday, said: With the approval of this bill to become law by the Indonesian Parliament, a legal umbrella for defense cooperation between the Republic of Indonesia and Republic of Singapore is formed. A statement from the Ministry of Defense also said that the ratification of the defense agreement is expected to improve and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

