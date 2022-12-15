Pakistani court to hear motion to disqualify Imran Khan for concealing name of alleged daughter: The Tribune India





PTI

Islamabad, December 15

A high court in Pakistan will hear a petition on December 20 seeking the disqualification of former Prime Minister Imran Khan for “concealing” the name of his alleged daughter in candidacy documents.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will on December 20 hear the petition filed by a citizen named Mohammad Sajid who claimed Khan disclosed the names of his two sons – Qasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan – in the application documents and “had omitted the name of his alleged daughter Tyrian White.”

Sajid has requested the disqualification of the former prime minister under section 62(i)(f), according to The Nation newspaper.

He was referring to an affidavit filed by Khan in nine National Assembly constituencies for the August 2022 by-elections.

“The respondent no. 1 [Imran Khan] willfully and deliberately omitted to declare his daughter Tyrian White in the relevant columns of the nomination papers and the affidavit appended thereto, therefore he is not sagacious, fair, honest and a man of good character within the meaning of the 62 of the Constitution,” reported the Dawn newspaper, providing details of the petition.

Sulaiman, 26, and Qasim, 23, are Khan’s two sons from his marriage to Jemima Goldsmith in 1995.

Tyrian is believed to have been born out of wedlock to Khan’s former lover Sita White, who has taken legal action against the former US prime minister.

In 1997, a California court entered a default judgment declaring Tyrian as Khan’s daughter after she refused to take a DNA test.

The former cricketer-turned-politician did not recognize Tyrian as his daughter.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has also informed the High Court in Islamabad that it has initiated proceedings to remove Khan from the office of the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party following his disqualification in the Toshakhana case. .

Khan, 70, is in the crosshairs for buying gifts including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a cut price from the state custodian called Toshakhana and selling them to profit.

He was later disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under Section 63(i)(p) for making “false statement and incorrect statement”. Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his foreign policy decisions independent on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

The leader of the PTI, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani prime minister to have been ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament.

